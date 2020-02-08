Listen Live Sports

Fleming leads Charleston Southern past Hampton 85-72

February 8, 2020 8:31 pm
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had career highs of 34 points and 15 rebounds as Charleston Southern topped Hampton 85-72 on Saturday.

Fleming went over 1,000 career points and added five assists and three blocks. Deontaye Buskey matched his career high of 21 points for the Buccaneers (12-12, 6-6 Big South Conference). Fleming, Buskey and Nate Louis, who scored 10 points, each made 3-pointers. Charleston Southern shot 51 percent overall and was 10 of 28 from the arc.

Ben Stanley, who came in as the nation’s seventh-highest scorer at 22.4, had 20 points for the Pirates (10-13, 5-5). Jermaine Marrow added 19 points. Davion Warren had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. Hampton defeated Charleston Southern 92-85 on Jan. 4.

Charleston Southern matches up against South Carolina Upstate on the road on Monday. Hampton plays UNC Asheville at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

