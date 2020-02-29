Listen Live Sports

Fleming scores 20 to lead Lipscomb past Liberty 77-71

February 29, 2020 5:48 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Fleming tied his career high with 20 points as Lipscomb defeated Liberty 77-71 on Saturday.

Ahsan Asadullah had 18 points and eight assists for Lipscomb (14-15, 9-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson added 14 points. Greg Jones had 11 points.

Lipscomb scored 47 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Darius McGhee had 17 points for the Flames (27-4, 13-3), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Myo Baxter-Bell added 15 points. Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz had 14 points.

The Bisons evened the season series against the Flames with the win. Liberty defeated Lipscomb 67-60 on Jan. 18.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

