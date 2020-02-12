Listen Live Sports

Flores, Giants finalize $6.25M, 2-year deal; Cahill agrees

February 12, 2020 4:52 pm
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Versatile infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $6.25 million, two-year contract Wednesday as spring training began, giving the club a proven hitter against left-handed pitching.

Flores will earn $3 million each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $3.5 million club option for 2022 with a $250,000 buyout.

“The addition of Wilmer Flores gives us great flexibility with his ability to play across the infield,” Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said. “Offensively, he matches up well against both right-handed and left-handed pitching and adds another bat to the mix that can help lengthen our lineup.”

The 28-year-old Flores batted .317 with nine home runs, 18 doubles and 37 RBIs in 89 games for the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks last season.

Earlier Wednesday, the Giants agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Trevor Cahill, and he participated in the first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers.

Cahill, 31, joined his eighth team in 12th major league seasons and his sixth n six seasons following stints with the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels.

Cahill made his major league debut with the A’s in 2009. He’s 84-92 in his career with a 4.77 ERA.

With the Angels in 2019, Cahill went 4-9 with a 5.98 ERA in 37 games with 11 starts. He could compete for the fifth starter role in the Giants rotation, though he’s also been an effective reliever over his career.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

