Florida 61, Vanderbilt 55

February 1, 2020 10:31 pm
 
FLORIDA (13-8)

Johnson 7-11 4-5 20, Locke 5-8 2-3 17, Nembhard 4-11 0-1 9, Blackshear 2-9 2-4 6, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Mann 1-6 0-0 3, Glover 2-4 0-0 4, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 8-13 61.

VANDERBILT (8-13)

Lee 4-12 3-4 11, Evans 2-9 3-3 9, Pippen 4-8 7-11 15, Obinna 1-2 0-0 2, Disu 1-5 0-0 3, Moyer 3-4 0-0 8, Wright 2-3 2-2 7, Albert 0-2 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 15-20 55.

Halftime_Florida 26-21. 3-Point Goals_Florida 9-23 (Locke 5-8, Johnson 2-3, Nembhard 1-2, Mann 1-5, Glover 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Blackshear 0-3), Vanderbilt 6-22 (Moyer 2-3, Evans 2-8, Wright 1-1, Disu 1-4, Albert 0-2, Lee 0-4). Rebounds_Florida 27 (Johnson, Blackshear 7), Vanderbilt 35 (Obinna 12). Assists_Florida 13 (Nembhard 4), Vanderbilt 6 (Lee 3). Total Fouls_Florida 17, Vanderbilt 16. A_9,582 (14,316).

