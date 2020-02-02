Listen Live Sports

Florida 70, No. 13 Kentucky 62

February 2, 2020 3:33 pm
 
FLORIDA (12-10)

Williams 5-6 2-5 12, Briggs 7-20 1-3 18, Moore 0-1 3-4 3, Rickards 4-8 2-2 12, Smith 2-5 4-6 8, Dut 0-1 0-0 0, Bartram 3-7 0-0 9, de Oliveira 1-3 4-6 6, Johnson 0-1 2-4 2, Totals 22-52 18-30 70

KENTUCKY (17-4)

Wyatt 0-4 1-2 1, Green 0-6 0-0 0, Haines 2-6 1-2 5, Paschal 1-2 2-5 4, Roper 5-13 4-8 15, Anyagaligbo 2-2 0-0 4, McKinney 3-5 1-2 8, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 9-19 6-8 25, Totals 22-58 15-27 62

Florida 9 10 24 27 70
Kentucky 17 12 17 16 62

3-Point Goals_Florida 8-20 (Briggs 3-7, Moore 0-1, Rickards 2-3, Bartram 3-7, de Oliveira 0-1, Johnson 0-1), Kentucky 3-20 (Wyatt 0-2, Green 0-3, Haines 0-1, Roper 1-3, McKinney 1-3, King 0-1, Patterson 1-7). Assists_Florida 17 (Briggs 6), Kentucky 8 (Haines 2). Fouled Out_Kentucky Wyatt, Haines. Rebounds_Florida 45 (Williams 5-12), Kentucky 27 (Haines 3-4). Total Fouls_Florida 21, Kentucky 27. Technical Fouls_Florida TEAM 1. A_5,087.

