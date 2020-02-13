Listen Live Sports

Florida 74, Mississippi 72

February 13, 2020 8:15 pm
 
MISSISSIPPI (7-17)

Banks 3-4 0-0 6, Alexander 3-6 0-0 7, Cage 9-18 0-0 23, Reid 5-12 5-10 16, Smith 6-13 0-2 15, Kitchens 1-1 1-2 3, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Rankin 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-57 6-14 72

FLORIDA (13-11)

Williams 3-3 3-8 9, Briggs 6-20 11-13 23, Moore 4-7 1-2 10, Rickards 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 5-9 2-3 12, Dut 4-6 1-2 9, Bartram 2-5 0-0 6, de Oliveira 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-3 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-60 19-29 74

Mississippi 14 18 21 19 72
Florida 27 8 21 18 74

3-Point Goals_Mississippi 10-19 (Alexander 1-2, Cage 5-12, Reid 1-2, Smith 3-3), Florida 3-11 (Briggs 0-3, Moore 1-2, Smith 0-1, Bartram 2-4, de Oliveira 0-1). Assists_Mississippi 12 (Cage 4), Florida 12 (Briggs 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mississippi 29 (Banks 2-5), Florida 40 (Williams 5-9). Total Fouls_Mississippi 23, Florida 13. Technical Fouls_Mississippi TEAM 1. A_1,008.

