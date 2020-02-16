Listen Live Sports

Florida 75, Missouri 67

February 16, 2020 6:10 pm
 
FLORIDA (14-11)

Williams 6-9 3-4 15, Briggs 6-18 4-6 18, Moore 2-5 0-0 5, Rickards 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 1-6 2-4 5, Dut 0-0 0-0 0, Bartram 6-11 0-0 18, de Oliveira 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 2-6 2-4 7, Totals 26-60 11-18 75

MISSOURI (6-19)

Schuchts 2-4 0-0 6, Blackwell 6-14 7-11 20, Roundtree 2-5 4-5 8, Smith 4-9 3-4 13, Troup 2-7 0-0 6, Frank 3-8 3-5 10, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Totals 21-52 17-25 67

Florida 19 17 18 21 75
Missouri 15 14 9 29 67

3-Point Goals_Florida 12-28 (Briggs 2-8, Moore 1-3, Rickards 1-1, Smith 1-1, Bartram 6-11, de Oliveira 0-1, Johnson 1-3), Missouri 8-23 (Schuchts 2-4, Blackwell 1-3, Roundtree 0-3, Smith 2-5, Troup 2-4, Frank 1-4). Assists_Florida 12 (Smith 3), Missouri 12 (Blackwell 3). Fouled Out_Florida Moore, Missouri Blackwell. Rebounds_Florida 40 (Williams 6-12), Missouri 30 (Smith 2-8). Total Fouls_Florida 24, Missouri 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,635.

