Florida 78, Texas A&M 61

FLORIDA (15-9)

Blackshear 1-2 6-6 8, Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, Lewis 3-4 0-0 9, Locke 8-17 0-0 21, Nembhard 9-11 3-4 24, Mann 1-5 0-0 3, Payne 0-2 0-0 0, Jitoboh 1-3 1-2 3, Glover 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-14 78.

TEXAS A&M (11-12)

Miller 5-6 8-9 19, Nebo 5-9 2-5 12, Gordon 3-5 0-0 8, Mitchell 1-5 1-2 3, Flagg 4-10 0-0 11, Jackson 2-9 2-3 6, Gultekin 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 0-2 2-2 2, Aku 0-0 0-2 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 15-23 61.

Halftime_Florida 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Florida 12-27 (Locke 5-10, Lewis 3-4, Nembhard 3-5, Mann 1-5, Blackshear 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Texas A&M 6-23 (Flagg 3-8, Gordon 2-3, Miller 1-2, Chandler 0-1, Gultekin 0-1, Jackson 0-4, Mitchell 0-4). Fouled Out_Aku. Rebounds_Florida 32 (Johnson 10), Texas A&M 16 (Nebo, Jackson 4). Assists_Florida 15 (Johnson 6), Texas A&M 7 (Miller, Nebo 2). Total Fouls_Florida 18, Texas A&M 17. A_6,237 (12,989).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.