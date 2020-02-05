Listen Live Sports

Florida 81, Georgia 75

February 5, 2020 9:04 pm
 
GEORGIA (12-10)

Camara 2-7 0-0 4, Hammonds 4-11 0-2 9, Edwards 10-17 6-7 32, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Wheeler 6-8 4-4 16, Crump 0-1 0-0 0, Gresham 1-1 0-0 3, Fagan 0-0 0-0 0, Peake 0-2 1-2 1, Brown 2-4 2-3 8. Totals 26-55 13-18 75.

FLORIDA (14-8)

Blackshear 3-6 5-8 12, Johnson 5-10 3-3 15, Lewis 1-5 2-2 4, Locke 3-10 0-0 7, Nembhard 10-16 4-5 25, Mann 4-10 0-0 11, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Glover 1-1 0-0 3, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-61 14-18 81.

Halftime_Georgia 41-26. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 10-24 (Edwards 6-9, Brown 2-3, Gresham 1-1, Hammonds 1-6, Crump 0-1, Harris 0-2, Peake 0-2), Florida 9-23 (Mann 3-7, Johnson 2-3, Blackshear 1-1, Glover 1-1, Locke 1-4, Nembhard 1-5, Lewis 0-2). Fouled Out_Camara, Blackshear. Rebounds_Georgia 27 (Edwards 6), Florida 32 (Lewis 9). Assists_Georgia 7 (Wheeler 4), Florida 8 (Nembhard 3). Total Fouls_Georgia 16, Florida 15. A_9,889 (10,133).

