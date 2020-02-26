Listen Live Sports

Florida 81, LSU 66

February 26, 2020 10:57 pm
 
LSU (19-9)

Days 2-7 0-0 6, Hyatt 0-2 2-2 2, Watford 7-10 1-1 15, Mays 1-6 0-2 3, Smart 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 10-12 5-6 25, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Bishop 2-7 0-1 5, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 8-12 66.

FLORIDA (18-10)

Blackshear 3-8 1-2 8, Johnson 11-15 1-2 25, Lewis 8-12 0-0 18, Locke 1-5 0-0 3, Nembhard 6-11 2-2 17, Mann 1-5 0-1 2, Jitoboh 3-3 0-0 6, Glover 1-3 0-0 2, Bassett 0-0 0-0 0, Payne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 4-7 81.

Halftime_Florida 41-31. 3-Point Goals_LSU 6-23 (Days 2-5, Smart 2-5, Mays 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Graves 0-1, Watford 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hyatt 0-2, Taylor 0-3), Florida 9-21 (Nembhard 3-6, Johnson 2-3, Lewis 2-3, Locke 1-2, Blackshear 1-3, Glover 0-2, Mann 0-2). Fouled Out_Blackshear. Rebounds_LSU 27 (Watford 11), Florida 30 (Johnson 11). Assists_LSU 13 (Taylor, Bishop 3), Florida 17 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_LSU 12, Florida 14.

