Florida 84, Vanderbilt 66

VANDERBILT (9-16)

Disu 3-7 1-2 7, Obinna 3-5 0-0 6, Evans 3-7 1-2 10, Lee 5-11 10-11 23, Pippen 2-8 6-6 12, Wright 3-8 2-2 8, Albert 0-0 0-0 0, Moyer 0-1 0-0 0, Jankovic 0-1 0-0 0, Jossell 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 20-23 66.

FLORIDA (16-9)

Blackshear 4-6 6-7 15, Johnson 5-11 1-2 11, Lewis 2-7 4-4 9, Locke 6-8 1-2 19, Nembhard 2-4 0-0 5, Glover 3-7 2-4 8, Mann 2-5 2-2 7, Payne 2-2 1-5 5, Jitoboh 1-2 2-2 4, Bassett 0-0 0-0 0, Sutherland 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-52 20-30 84.

Halftime_Florida 48-19. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 8-17 (Evans 3-5, Lee 3-5, Pippen 2-3, Wright 0-1, Disu 0-3), Florida 10-20 (Locke 6-8, Blackshear 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Nembhard 1-2, Mann 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Glover 0-2). Fouled Out_Obinna. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 27 (Lee 7), Florida 29 (Johnson, Payne 6). Assists_Vanderbilt 11 (Pippen 6), Florida 16 (Blackshear 5). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 25, Florida 23. A_10,151 (10,133).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.