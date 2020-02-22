Florida A&M 66, Norfolk St. 63

NORFOLK ST. (13-14)

Kalogerias 1-2 0-2 2, Bishop 4-11 5-5 15, Carter 5-10 5-7 15, Whitley 1-3 2-4 4, Jenkins 4-10 0-1 9, Bryant 6-12 1-2 15, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Ricks 0-1 0-0 0, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Hicks 0-0 1-2 1, Anderson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-51 16-25 63.

FLORIDA A&M (11-14)

Desir 1-3 3-10 5, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Core 2-8 4-8 10, Melton 6-11 0-0 15, Randolph 1-5 8-12 10, Moragne 6-10 6-12 18, Myles 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 19-43 21-42 66.

Halftime_Florida A&M 37-19. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 5-23 (Bryant 2-6, Bishop 2-8, Jenkins 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Carter 0-1, Kalogerias 0-1, Ricks 0-1), Florida A&M 7-15 (Melton 3-7, Myles 2-2, Core 2-4, Desir 0-1, Randolph 0-1). Fouled Out_Jenkins, Jones. Rebounds_Norfolk St. 33 (Whitley 7), Florida A&M 33 (Core 8). Assists_Norfolk St. 6 (Carter, Bryant 2), Florida A&M 13 (Randolph 6). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 31, Florida A&M 21. A_1,717 (9,639).

