Florida A&M 73, Bethune-Cookman 67

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (10-12)

Parks 3-8 2-2 8, Bailey 5-14 3-4 14, Redd 6-16 4-6 16, French 1-5 2-2 5, Pope 3-7 8-11 14, H.Smith 1-4 0-0 2, King 0-3 2-2 2, Preaster 3-4 0-2 6. Totals 22-61 21-29 67.

FLORIDA A&M (7-13)

Desir 5-11 6-9 16, Moragne 1-3 0-0 2, Reaves 2-6 0-0 5, Randolph 4-7 3-8 11, Core 4-5 6-8 14, Melton 2-3 0-0 5, Myles 3-7 2-2 10, Jones 5-10 0-0 10, Umezurike 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 17-27 73.

Halftime_Florida A&M 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 2-16 (Bailey 1-2, French 1-5, King 0-1, Preaster 0-1, Redd 0-2, Parks 0-5), Florida A&M 4-10 (Myles 2-3, Melton 1-2, Reaves 1-2, Randolph 0-1, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Bailey, Redd. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 35 (Bailey 8), Florida A&M 33 (Moragne, Randolph 9). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 2 (Redd 2), Florida A&M 8 (Core 3). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 25, Florida A&M 23.

