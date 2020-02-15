Florida A&M 97, Delaware St. 95, 2OT

FLORIDA A&M (10-13)

Desir 2-5 2-2 6, Jones 3-9 0-0 6, Melton 10-21 2-2 23, Randolph 5-16 3-5 13, Reaves 0-2 0-0 0, Moragne 5-8 2-4 12, Core 7-10 12-16 29, Myles 2-9 3-4 8, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-80 24-33 97.

DELAWARE ST. (3-21)

Bennett 1-7 4-6 6, Jenneto 1-3 0-0 3, Crosby 7-18 6-9 20, Wiley 4-14 8-8 18, Peek-Green 5-8 0-0 12, Gross 4-4 1-2 9, Carter 6-7 2-3 17, Lucas 2-2 2-2 6, Moore 1-2 0-1 2, Sodom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-66 23-31 95.

Halftime_Delaware St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Florida A&M 5-16 (Core 3-4, Myles 1-4, Melton 1-6, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-1), Delaware St. 8-25 (Carter 3-4, Peek-Green 2-3, Wiley 2-7, Jenneto 1-3, Bennett 0-1, Moore 0-1, Crosby 0-6). Fouled Out_Jones, Randolph, Jenneto, Carter. Rebounds_Florida A&M 49 (Moragne 12), Delaware St. 28 (Peek-Green 6). Assists_Florida A&M 9 (Randolph 3), Delaware St. 14 (Wiley 5). Total Fouls_Florida A&M 22, Delaware St. 27. A_571 (3,000).

