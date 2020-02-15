Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida A&M needs 2 OTs to get past Delaware State, 97-95

February 15, 2020 6:01 pm
 
1 min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Nasir Core had a career-high 29 points off the bench and Florida A&M needed two overtime periods to get past Delaware State 97-95 on Saturday.

Core scored 19 of his points in the second half and Rod Melton, Jr., who finished with 23 points, hit a 3-pointer with :37 left, then knocked down a jumper with :05 left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime.

John Crosby put Delaware State up, 87-85 with :02 left in the first overtime, but Bryce Moragne’s layup at the buzzer forced a second overtime. Brendon Myles hit a jumper with :12 left to put the Rattlers ahead by two and added a free throw with :05 remaining to seal the win.

MJ Randolph had 13 points and nine rebounds for Florida A&M (10-13, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Bryce Moragne added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Advertisement

The 97-point total were a season best for Florida A&M.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Crosby, the MEAC’s leading scorer, had 20 points for the Hornets (3-21, 2-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Johquin Wiley added 18 points and Myles Carter had 17 points.

Florida A&M takes on Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Monday. Delaware State faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Delaware state came in 3-20, 2-7. Lost last three straight

John Crosby, the leading scorer in the MEAC

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States