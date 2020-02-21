Listen Live Sports

Florida faces tough test vs No. 10 Kentucky

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
Florida (17-9, 9-4) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (21-5, 11-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Florida. Florida has won two of its four games against ranked teams this season. Kentucky is coming off a 79-76 road win against LSU in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BLACKSHEAR JR.: Kerry Blackshear Jr. has connected on 31.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Florida’s Locke has attempted 155 3-pointers and connected on 44.5 percent of them, and is 14 for 22 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Kentucky has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 76.6 points while giving up 63.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has attempted the second-most free throws among all SEC teams. The Wildcats have averaged 23.8 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

