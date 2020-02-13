Florida Gulf Coast 70, Kennesaw St. 58

FLORIDA GULF COAST (8-19)

Hector 0-2 0-0 0, Rainwater 4-7 1-2 9, Catto 11-14 0-0 26, Scott 5-11 2-2 15, Warren 1-9 1-1 3, Largie 1-2 1-4 3, Samuels 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Gagliardi 2-3 0-0 6, Rivers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 5-9 70.

KENNESAW ST. (1-23)

Spencer 2-2 0-0 4, Hooker 2-9 2-3 6, Kuerban 2-3 0-0 6, Lockley 9-13 2-3 22, Washington 1-5 3-5 5, J.Lewis 3-10 2-4 9, Obineke 0-4 0-0 0, Agostini 3-4 0-0 6, Romich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 9-15 58.

Halftime_Kennesaw St. 27-26. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 9-19 (Catto 4-5, Scott 3-8, Gagliardi 2-3, Samuels 0-1, Warren 0-2), Kennesaw St. 5-16 (Kuerban 2-2, Lockley 2-3, J.Lewis 1-3, Agostini 0-1, Obineke 0-1, Hooker 0-3, Washington 0-3). Fouled Out_Hooker. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 41 (Rainwater 12), Kennesaw St. 19 (Lockley 7). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Warren 5), Kennesaw St. 13 (J.Lewis 6). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 15, Kennesaw St. 12. A_1,059 (4,600).

