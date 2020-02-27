Listen Live Sports

Fobbs scores 21 to carry Towson past Hofstra 76-65

February 27, 2020 9:30 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Fobbs had 21 points as Towson topped Hofstra 76-65 on Thursday night.

Allen Betrand had 14 points for Towson (18-12, 11-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Nicolas Timberlake added 12 points and six rebounds. Nakye Sanders had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tareq Coburn had 21 points for the Pride (22-8, 13-4), whose eight-game winning streak was snapped. Isaac Kante added 20 points. Eli Pemberton had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Desure Buie, who led the Pride in scoring entering the contest with 19 points per game, had only six points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Pride with the win. Hofstra defeated Towson 75-67 on Dec. 30. Towson finishes out the regular season against Northeastern on the road on Sunday. Hofstra finishes out the regular season against James Madison at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

