For Games of Friday February 21

February 20, 2020 8:31 pm
 
2020 TEAM 2018 VS OPP
PITCHERS TIME W-L ERA REC W-L IP ERA
Texas Allard (L) 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00
Kansas City Lopez (R) 3:05p 0-0 0.00 0-0 0-0 0.0 0.00
LAST 3 STARTS W-L IP ERA
Allard 0-0 0.0 0.00
Lopez 0-0 0.0 0.00

___

INTERLEAGUE
KEY

TEAM REC-Team’s Record in games started by today’s pitcher.

VS OPP-Pitcher’s record versus this opponent, 2018 statistics.

