Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Forbes: Knicks, at $4.6 billion, NBA’s highest valued team

February 11, 2020 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Forbes is listing the average value of NBA franchises over $2 billion for the first time, a figure that has grown nearly 600% in the last decade.

The average NBA franchise is now valued at just over $2.1 billion, with Forbes saying the New York Knicks — worth $4.6 billion by the magazine’s calculations — ranking atop the league list.

The Los Angeles Lakers were listed with a worth of $4.4 billion by Forbes, with the Golden State Warriors at $4.3 billion.

The rest of the top 10: Chicago ($3.2 billion), Boston ($3.1 billion), the Los Angeles Clippers ($2.6 billion), Brooklyn ($2.5 billion), Houston ($2.475 billion), Dallas ($2.4 billion) and Toronto ($2.1 billion).

Advertisement

Forbes also calculated the revenue of the 30 NBA teams at a combined $8.8 billion last season, a new record, and forecast it would exceed $9 billion this season.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins