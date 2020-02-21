Listen Live Sports

Forbes scores 11 to lead Harvard over Princeton 61-60

February 21, 2020 10:02 pm
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Mason Forbes, Noah Kirkwood and Christian Juzang each scored 11 points, and Harvard beat Princeton 61-60 on Friday night, the Crimson’s ninth straight home victory.

Juzang gave Harvard a 61-57 lead with 3:27 remaining, and Princeton’s Richmond Aririguzoh was fouled in the lane before going 1 of 2 at the stripe with 46.8 seconds to cap the scoring.

Jaelin Llewellyn appeared to have an opening for a go-ahead layup in the closing seconds, but Forbes blocked it.

Robert Baker had 10 points and three blocks for Harvard (17-7, 6-3 Ivy League).

Llewellyn had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (11-11, 6-3). Drew Friberg and Aririguzoh each had 11 points.

The Crimson evened the season series against the Tigers. Princeton defeated Harvard 70-69 on Feb. 1. Harvard takes on Penn at home on Saturday. Princeton plays Dartmouth on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

