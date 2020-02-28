Listen Live Sports

Ford carries Saint Mary’s past Santa Clara 78-72

February 28, 2020 12:54 am
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Ford had 33 points as Saint Mary’s topped Santa Clara 78-72 on Thursday night.

Malik Fitts had 14 points for Saint Mary’s (24-6, 11-4 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dan Fotu added 13 points. Tanner Krebs had five points and 11 rebounds.

Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 20 points for the Broncos (18-12, 5-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Giordan Williams added 11 points. Keshawn Justice had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Broncos with the win. Santa Clara defeated Saint Mary’s 67-66 on Jan. 11. Saint Mary’s finishes out the regular season against Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. Santa Clara finishes out the regular season against Portland at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

