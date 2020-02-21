Listen Live Sports

Ford, Morales lead Wagner over Central Connecticut 68-56

February 21, 2020 10:37 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Ford had 18 points as Wagner topped Central Connecticut 68-56 on Friday night. Alex Morales added 17 points for the Seahawks, while Tyrone Nesby IV chipped in 15. Morales also had six rebounds.

Will Martinez had six assists for Wagner (7-19, 4-11 Northeast Conference).

Jamir Coleman had 11 points for the Blue Devils (4-25, 3-13). Jamir Reed added seven rebounds.

The Seahawks leveled the season series against the Blue Devils with the win. Central Connecticut defeated Wagner 86-76 on Jan. 25. Wagner takes on St. Francis (NY) on the road on Sunday. Central Connecticut faces Merrimack on the road on Thursday.

