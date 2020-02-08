Listen Live Sports

Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria dies at 48

February 8, 2020 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Former major league outfielder Angel Echevarria, who played seven seasons with three different teams, has died. He was 48.

Rutgers, where he set a career home run record that has since been broken, announced his death Saturday but didn’t provide further details.

The Connecticut Post reported Saturday that Echevarria died on Friday at Bridgeport Hospital. The story said his girlfriend, Jazmine Cox, told them he took at fall in his Bridgeport home earlier in the day.

Drafted in the 17th round by the Colorado Rockies in 1992, Echevarria made his MLB debut on July 15, 1996, for the organization. He also played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs during his seven seasons and later played two seasons in Japan.

His best MLB season was 1999 when he batted .293 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 102 games. He finished with a career .280 average.

Echevarria hit 31 home runs for Rutgers. He currently is fourth in career home runs for the Scarlet Knights, sixth with 145 career RBIs and 10th with 329 total bases.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

