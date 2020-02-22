Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Forrest fills stat line leading Appalachian St. past Troy

February 22, 2020 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest scored 24 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench and Appalachian State beat Troy 68-59 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers used 12-2 run within the first four minuets of the second half to overcome a 32-27 halftime deficit and led the rest of the way. O’Showen Williams scored 15 points for Appalachian State (16-13, 10-8 Sun Belt Conference), Isaac Johnson added 13 points with 10 rebounds and Hunter Seacat pulled seven rebounds.

Ty Gordon had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (9-20, 5-13), whose losing streak reached five games.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Appalachian State defeated Troy 70-65 on Dec. 21. Appalachian State faces Coastal Carolina at home next Saturday. Troy takes on South Alabama on the road next Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut