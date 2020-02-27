Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Forrest scores 21 to lead FAU past UTSA 80-71

February 27, 2020 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Michael Forrest had a season-high 21 points as Florida Atlantic beat UTSA 80-71 on Thursday night.

Forrest hit 6 of 8 3-pointers. Richardson Maitre had 14 points and eight rebounds for Florida Atlantic (16-13, 8-8 Conference USA). Jailyn Ingram added 13 points, giving him 1,001 for his career, the 14th player in program history to reach the 1,000 milestone. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. Cornelius Taylor had 10 points.

Jhivvan Jackson had 38 points for the Roadrunners (12-16, 6-9) on 13-of-24 shooting. He made 8 of 16 3-pointers, matching his career high for the fourth time. Luka Barisic added 12 points. Keaton Wallace had 11 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. Florida Atlantic defeated UTSA 79-64 on Jan. 2.

Advertisement

Florida Atlantic matches up against Old Dominion on the road on Sunday. UTSA plays UAB at home on Sunday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound