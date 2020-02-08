Listen Live Sports

Forrest’s 3 gets Appalachian State past Texas State, 60-57

February 8, 2020 6:52 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to give Appalachian State a come-from-behind, 60-57 win over Texas State on Saturday.

The Bobcats held a 36-31 lead at intermission and pushed to eight points less than two minutes into the second half. Alonzo Sule’s jumper with 8:45 to play gave Texas State a 55-48 lead, but the Bobcats would not score again until Isiah Small scored at the basket to tie the Mountaineers at 57-57 with 1:22 to play.

Texas State called time out after Forrest’s 3, but Caleb Asberry missed his last-second 3-point attempt to tie.

O’Showen Williams scored 19 points after hitting 4 3s. Forrest had 14 points and seven assists for Appalachian State (14-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Hunter Seacat added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Texas State scored a season-low 21 second-half points. Caleb Asberry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-10, 8-6). Mason Harrell added 11 points. Marlin Davis had a career-high 11 assists.

The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Texas State defeated Appalachian State 82-57 on Jan. 11. Appalachian State takes on Georgia State on the road on Thursday. Texas State plays Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Thursday.

