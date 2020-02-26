Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51

DENVER (6-23)

Green 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 7-10 0-0 14, Gatlin 0-1 1-2 1, Murkey 8-20 0-0 20, Townsend 4-17 0-1 9, Eastmond 1-5 3-4 5, Kurnaz 0-2 0-0 0, Nzekwesi 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 4-7 51.

FORT WAYNE (13-17)

Carl 4-5 2-4 10, Holba 2-9 0-3 6, Billups 7-13 6-8 21, DeBerry 0-6 2-2 2, Godfrey 3-15 0-0 7, Benford 1-1 0-1 2, Patrick 2-4 0-0 5, Black 0-0 0-0 0, Rollins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 20-56 12-20 58.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 31-14. 3-Point Goals_Denver 5-18 (Murkey 4-7, Townsend 1-7, Gatlin 0-1, Kurnaz 0-1, Green 0-2), Fort Wayne 6-29 (Holba 2-8, Patrick 1-3, Rollins 1-3, Billups 1-4, Godfrey 1-6, DeBerry 0-5). Rebounds_Denver 29 (Murkey 8), Fort Wayne 43 (Carl 11). Assists_Denver 8 (Gatlin, Eastmond 3), Fort Wayne 11 (Holba, Billups 3). Total Fouls_Denver 16, Fort Wayne 12. A_756 (2,300).

