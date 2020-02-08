Listen Live Sports

Fort Wayne 70, Denver 63

February 8, 2020 8:24 pm
 
FORT WAYNE (12-14)

Carl 1-2 0-0 2, Holba 2-5 1-2 7, Billups 5-9 4-5 15, Godfrey 4-12 5-8 14, Patrick 4-10 3-3 15, Benford 1-1 0-0 2, DeBerry 2-7 1-3 6, Black 2-4 0-0 4, Rollins 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 23-55 14-21 70.

DENVER (5-20)

Green 2-5 2-2 7, Jones 6-9 1-2 13, Gatlin 2-5 2-2 8, Murkey 4-6 1-8 9, Townsend 5-15 1-3 15, Eastmond 2-6 2-3 6, Kurnaz 0-0 0-0 0, Nzekwesi 1-4 1-2 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, McGlashan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 10-22 63.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 38-19. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 10-31 (Patrick 4-8, Holba 2-5, Billups 1-3, Rollins 1-3, DeBerry 1-6, Godfrey 1-6), Denver 7-20 (Townsend 4-11, Gatlin 2-4, Green 1-4, Eastmond 0-1). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 31 (Billups 11), Denver 34 (Jones 9). Assists_Fort Wayne 12 (Godfrey 4), Denver 13 (Eastmond 6). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 18, Denver 19. A_1,080 (7,200).

