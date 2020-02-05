Listen Live Sports

Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69

February 5, 2020 9:15 pm
 
W. ILLINOIS (5-16)

Pyle 2-7 4-4 10, Arrington 1-2 0-0 2, Duff 4-6 2-2 13, Jones 3-4 0-0 6, Webster 4-14 3-4 12, Claar 6-6 8-8 20, Young 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-45 18-20 69.

FORT WAYNE (11-14)

Carl 1-2 2-4 4, Holba 4-5 0-0 12, Billups 4-7 7-7 16, Godfrey 7-17 4-6 20, Patrick 0-0 2-2 2, DeBerry 4-11 5-6 14, Benford 2-2 0-0 4, Black 1-4 1-2 3, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0, Grundy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 21-27 75.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 37-24. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-21 (Duff 3-5, Pyle 2-5, Young 1-4, Webster 1-7), Fort Wayne 8-18 (Holba 4-5, Godfrey 2-4, Billups 1-3, DeBerry 1-5, Carl 0-1). Fouled Out_Jones, Claar, Carl, Benford. Rebounds_W. Illinois 24 (Webster, Claar 5), Fort Wayne 19 (Benford 6). Assists_W. Illinois 9 (Webster 4), Fort Wayne 13 (Billups, DeBerry 3). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 22, Fort Wayne 17. A_1,108 (13,000).

