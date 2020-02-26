Listen Live Sports

Francis helps Richmond hold off George Washington 73-70

February 26, 2020 9:47 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Francis scored 19 points and Richmond held off George Washington 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Francis sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-point tries, for the Spiders (21-7, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Sherod hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Grant Golden pitched in with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Armel Potter paced the Colonials (12-16, 6-9) with 17 points and matched his career high with 12 assists for his fourth double-double of the season. Maceo Jack buried four 3-pointers and scored 17, while Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jamison Battle scored 10.

Richmond shot 42% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc (9 of 21). The Spiders hit 14 of 20 free throws. George Washington shot 50% overall, 35% from distance (8 of 23) but made just 12 of 23 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

