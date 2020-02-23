Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Franklin, Willard lead No. 23 Missouri State to 82-58 win

February 23, 2020 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin scored 17 points, Alexa Willard added 15 and No. 23 Missouri State cruised to an 82-58 win over Indiana State on Sunday.

Abby Hipp scored 12 points and Sydney Manning contributed a career-high 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-3, 13-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their ninth straight and improved to 13-0 at home.

Missouri State hit 10 of 15 shots and had a 10-0 run in the first quarter to race to a 25-9 lead. It was 39-23 at halftime and in the third quarter Franklin scored 10 points while the Bears had a 27-15 advantage.

Caitlin Anderson scored 15 points and Marie Hunter had 14 on 6-of-7 shooting for the Sycamores (4-23, 2-13), who lost the first meeting 76-55.

Advertisement

Indiana State went 1 of 11 from 3-point range, was outrebounded 42-24 and was outscored by 17 points at the foul line.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms