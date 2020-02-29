Fresno St. 63, Wyoming 55

WYOMING (7-23)

Banks 4-8 0-1 9, Hendricks 4-13 1-1 13, Maldonado 3-10 1-2 8, Marble 2-4 2-3 6, Taylor 6-12 3-4 19, Milton 0-4 0-0 0, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 7-11 55.

FRESNO ST. (11-18)

Grimes 3-8 2-6 9, Robinson 3-6 0-1 6, Blackwell 2-4 2-2 8, J.Hyder 4-13 2-3 11, Williams 1-5 7-8 10, Holland 2-4 0-0 6, Hart 3-7 4-4 11, Agau 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-49 17-24 63.

Halftime_Wyoming 22-21. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 10-30 (Taylor 4-5, Hendricks 4-13, Banks 1-3, Maldonado 1-5, Foster 0-1, Marble 0-1, Milton 0-2), Fresno St. 8-22 (Blackwell 2-4, Holland 2-4, Hart 1-2, J.Hyder 1-3, Grimes 1-4, Williams 1-4, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Maldonado, Marble. Rebounds_Wyoming 27 (Banks, Hendricks 6), Fresno St. 40 (Grimes 14). Assists_Wyoming 9 (Maldonado 3), Fresno St. 11 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 21, Fresno St. 15. A_7,156 (15,544).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.