Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fresno St. 63, Wyoming 55

February 29, 2020 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

WYOMING (7-23)

Banks 4-8 0-1 9, Hendricks 4-13 1-1 13, Maldonado 3-10 1-2 8, Marble 2-4 2-3 6, Taylor 6-12 3-4 19, Milton 0-4 0-0 0, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 7-11 55.

FRESNO ST. (11-18)

Grimes 3-8 2-6 9, Robinson 3-6 0-1 6, Blackwell 2-4 2-2 8, J.Hyder 4-13 2-3 11, Williams 1-5 7-8 10, Holland 2-4 0-0 6, Hart 3-7 4-4 11, Agau 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-49 17-24 63.

Halftime_Wyoming 22-21. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 10-30 (Taylor 4-5, Hendricks 4-13, Banks 1-3, Maldonado 1-5, Foster 0-1, Marble 0-1, Milton 0-2), Fresno St. 8-22 (Blackwell 2-4, Holland 2-4, Hart 1-2, J.Hyder 1-3, Grimes 1-4, Williams 1-4, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Maldonado, Marble. Rebounds_Wyoming 27 (Banks, Hendricks 6), Fresno St. 40 (Grimes 14). Assists_Wyoming 9 (Maldonado 3), Fresno St. 11 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 21, Fresno St. 15. A_7,156 (15,544).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration