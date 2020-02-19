Fresno St. 71, Air Force 62

AIR FORCE (10-17)

Scottie 6-19 1-2 16, Swan 2-8 1-1 5, Joyce 4-9 0-0 12, Tomes 4-8 1-2 12, Walker 2-11 0-0 4, Morris 3-7 0-0 9, Kinrade 1-1 0-0 2, Van Soelen 0-0 0-0 0, Akaya 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-64 3-5 62.

FRESNO ST. (10-17)

Grimes 1-5 3-3 5, Robinson 5-8 0-2 10, Blackwell 8-13 4-4 25, J.Hyder 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 3-13 2-2 8, Holland 2-5 0-0 6, Hart 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 26-60 9-11 71.

Halftime_Fresno St. 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Air Force 13-30 (Joyce 4-9, Morris 3-4, Scottie 3-5, Tomes 3-7, Swan 0-2, Walker 0-3), Fresno St. 10-30 (Blackwell 5-9, Holland 2-4, J.Hyder 2-7, Hart 1-2, Grimes 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_Air Force 31 (Swan 8), Fresno St. 41 (Grimes 14). Assists_Air Force 17 (Walker 5), Fresno St. 16 (J.Hyder 6). Total Fouls_Air Force 14, Fresno St. 8. A_4,608 (15,544).

