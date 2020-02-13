Fresno St. 84, San Jose St. 78, OT

FRESNO ST. (9-16)

Grimes 5-8 0-0 10, Robinson 4-9 5-8 13, Blackwell 4-9 0-0 10, J.Hyder 2-7 1-2 5, Williams 3-18 2-3 11, Hart 10-19 7-11 30, Holland 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 30-76 15-24 84.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-18)

Anigwe 1-1 0-0 2, Hammonds 5-10 4-4 19, Ivey 1-6 1-2 4, Washington 5-20 4-4 17, Knight 7-22 7-8 23, Chappell 1-3 0-2 2, Agee 3-7 0-0 7, Lane 1-4 2-2 4, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-75 18-22 78.

Halftime_Fresno St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 9-31 (Hart 3-6, Williams 3-13, Blackwell 2-6, Holland 1-4, J.Hyder 0-2), San Jose St. 12-40 (Hammonds 5-9, Washington 3-11, Knight 2-10, Agee 1-2, Ivey 1-5, Moore 0-1, Lane 0-2). Fouled Out_Holland, Hammonds, Lane. Rebounds_Fresno St. 50 (Robinson 12), San Jose St. 39 (Knight 13). Assists_Fresno St. 18 (Williams 7), San Jose St. 12 (Washington 4). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 19, San Jose St. 24. A_1,848 (5,000).

