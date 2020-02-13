Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fresno St. 84, San Jose St. 78, OT

February 13, 2020 12:19 am
 
< a min read
      

FRESNO ST. (9-16)

Grimes 5-8 0-0 10, Robinson 4-9 5-8 13, Blackwell 4-9 0-0 10, J.Hyder 2-7 1-2 5, Williams 3-18 2-3 11, Hart 10-19 7-11 30, Holland 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 30-76 15-24 84.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-18)

Anigwe 1-1 0-0 2, Hammonds 5-10 4-4 19, Ivey 1-6 1-2 4, Washington 5-20 4-4 17, Knight 7-22 7-8 23, Chappell 1-3 0-2 2, Agee 3-7 0-0 7, Lane 1-4 2-2 4, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-75 18-22 78.

Halftime_Fresno St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 9-31 (Hart 3-6, Williams 3-13, Blackwell 2-6, Holland 1-4, J.Hyder 0-2), San Jose St. 12-40 (Hammonds 5-9, Washington 3-11, Knight 2-10, Agee 1-2, Ivey 1-5, Moore 0-1, Lane 0-2). Fouled Out_Holland, Hammonds, Lane. Rebounds_Fresno St. 50 (Robinson 12), San Jose St. 39 (Knight 13). Assists_Fresno St. 18 (Williams 7), San Jose St. 12 (Washington 4). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 19, San Jose St. 24. A_1,848 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created