Fresno State tops Wyoming 63-55 behind Hyder, Hart

February 29, 2020 9:45 pm
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder and Niven Hart scored 11 points each and Fresno State beat Wyoming 63-55 on Saturday night in a regular-season finale.

Nate Grimes had nine points and 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-18, 7-11 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Cowboys 40-30. New Williams scored 10 points.

Trevon Taylor scored 19 points and Jake Hendricks added 13 and six rebounds for Wyoming (7-23, 2-16). A.J. Banks had six rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado, whose 17 points per game heading into the matchup led the Cowboys, had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Fresno State defeated Wyoming 65-50 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

