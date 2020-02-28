Listen Live Sports

Friberg scores 13 to carry Princeton past Brown 71-49

February 28, 2020 10:16 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Drew Friberg posted 13 points as Princeton routed Brown 71-49 on Friday night.

Jaelin Llewellyn had 19 points and six rebounds for Princeton (13-11, 8-3 Ivy League). Jerome Desrosiers added 12 points. Richmond Aririguzoh had nine rebounds and three assists.

Brandon Anderson had 12 points for the Bears (13-11, 6-5). Zach Hunsaker added 11 points. Tamenang Choh had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Princeton defeated Brown 73-54 on Feb. 15. Princeton is a game behind Yale in the league standings and plays the Bulldogs on the road on Saturday. Brown plays Penn at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

