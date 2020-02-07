Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

February 7, 2020 10:43 pm
 
EAST

Air Force 3, Canisius 3, 2OT

Niagara 3, Mercyhurst 0

RIT 4, Robert Morris 1

Bentley 4, Army 1

Arizona St. 3, Holy Cross 2, OT

Colgate at Cornell, ppd.

Brown 4, Princeton 3

Quinnipiac 3, Yale 2, OT

Harvard 6, Dartmouth 2

UMass Lowell 3, Boston College 2

Maine 4, Northeastern 2

UMass 3, Providence 1

New Hampshire 6, Vermont 3

Merrimack 5, Boston U. 1

SOUTH

Alaska 7, Ala. Huntsville 6, 2OT

MIDWEST

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 1

Penn St. 2, Ohio St. 2, 2OT

Michigan 8, Wisconsin 4

W. Michigan 8, RPI 4

Minn. Duluth 3, Omaha 2

Bowling Green 5, Alaska Anchorage 4, OT

Lake Superior St. 7, Michigan Tech 3

Minnesota St. 7, N. Michigan 3

