Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

February 15, 2020 12:04 am
 
< a min read
      
EAST

Army 5, Mercyhurst 1

Holy Cross 5, Robert Morris 3

RIT 4, Bentley 1

American International 4, Canisius 1

Advertisement

Dartmouth 5, Brown 2

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Clarkson 3, Quinnipiac 2

Princeton 6, St. Lawrence 3

Cornell 5, Union 2

Yale 4, Harvard 4, OT

RPI 4, Colgate 1

Boston College 3, Merrimack 2

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

UConn 3, Maine 2

Boston U. 4, New Hampshire 1

Providence 1, Vermont 1, OT

Northeastern 3, UMass Lowell 0

MIDWEST

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 1

Adrian 7, Trine 0

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 3, 2OT

Wisconsin 4, Penn St. 3

Miami 3, W. Michigan 2, 2OT

North Dakota 4, Denver 1

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Ala. Huntsville 0, Lake Superior St. 0, OT

Bemidji St. 5, N. Michigan 0

FAR WEST

Colorado College 6, Air Force 2

Arizona St. 5, Alaska Anchorage 0

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created