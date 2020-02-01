Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 64, Severna Park 58

Annapolis Area Christian 68, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 67

Archbishop Curley 76, Indian Creek 37

Advertisement

Archbishop Spalding 58, Loyola 56

Arundel 58, Harwood Southern 55

Avalon 66, Sandy Spring Friends School 48

Baltimore City College 81, Baltimore Douglass 43

Baltimore Poly 71, Dunbar 35

Bel Air 66, Bohemia Manor 55

Bell Multicultural, D.C. 80, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 52

Bishop Walsh 63, Chapelgate 42

Blake 83, Montgomery Blair 65

Boonsboro 70, Catoctin 63

Bowie 67, High Point 56

Broadneck 77, South River 32

Bullis 62, St. Albans, D.C. 52

C. Milton Wright 58, Patterson Mill 42

Calvert Hall College 54, St. Maria Goretti 49

Carroll Christian 83, Frederick Christian 59

Carver Vo-Tech 48, Forest Park 19

Centennial 68, Oakland Mills 61

Century 60, Manchester Valley 45

Chesapeake Math & IT South 66, Tall Oaks 57

Clarksburg 75, Gaithersburg 72

Covenant Life 70, Maryland School for the Deaf 66

Damascus 77, Seneca Valley 62

Delmarva Christian, Del. 87, Salisbury Christian School 53

DuVal 56, Laurel 44

Dulaney 98, Dundalk 32

Eastern Tech 62, Towson 58

Edgewood 71, Elkton 65

Episcopal, Va. 92, Landon 69

Fallston 52, North East 51

Frederick Christian Academy 59, Harford Christian 29

Frederick Douglass 102, Central 69

Friendly 73, Crossland 62

Gilman 54, Glenelg CS 45

Granite Baptist Church School 74, Arlington Baptist 42

Great Mills 73, Chopticon 40

Havre de Grace 59, Harford Tech 41

Hereford 63, Patapsco 62

Howard 66, River Hill 43

Huntingtown 73, Patuxent 46

John F. Kennedy 107, Northwood 89

Joppatowne 67, Aberdeen 64

Key 64, St. Peter and Paul 44

Kings Christian 72, Calverton 53

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 51, Bishop Walsh 44

Lackey 57, Westlake 54

Lansdowne 65, Perry Hall 58

Leonardtown 74, Calvert 41

Linganore 68, North Hagerstown 52

Martinsburg, W.Va. 82, Broadfording Christian Academy 53

McDonogh School 62, Gerstell Academy 49

McDonough 67, La Plata 59

Mergenthaler 58, New Era Academy 44

Montverde Academy, Fla. 102, National Christian Academy 55

Mt. Hebron 80, Hammond 56

New Town 74, Sparrows Point 53

North County 61, Pasadena Chesapeake 47

Northeast – AA 49, Glen Burnie 39

Northwest – Mtg 75, Quince Orchard 67

Oakdale 95, Brunswick 54

Oakland Southern 61, Tucker County, W.Va. 29

Old Mill 65, Meade 62

Overlea 67, Catonsville 43

Owings Mills 52, Loch Raven 45

Oxon Hill 60, Potomac 57

Paint Branch 72, Walt Whitman 56

Pallotti 64, Boys Latin 57

Parkville 61, Milford Mill 56

Patterson 56, Academy for College and Career Exploration 21

Perryville 64, Rising Sun 50

Pikesville 78, Carver Arts & Tech 36

Pocomoke 74, Stephen Decatur 49

Randallstown 68, Kenwood 50

Reginald Lewis 62, Southwestern 51

Richard Montgomery 64, Wootton 49

Rockville 83, Poolesville 46

Rosedale Baptist School 50, Mt. Airy Christian 48

South Hagerstown 72, Frederick 62

Springbrook 79, Sherwood 66

St. Frances 93, John Carroll 70

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 73, Georgetown Prep 67

Surrattsville 58, Fairmont Heights 53

Sussex Technical, Del. 84, James M. Bennett 57

Thomas Stone 70, North Point 48

Walter Johnson 77, Albert Einstein 48

Watkins Mill 58, Magruder 50

Westminster 74, Francis Scott Key 54

Wilde Lake 67, Long Reach 48

Williamsport 73, Middletown 62

Winston Churchill 69, Bethesda 44

Wise 92, C. H. Flowers 76

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 65, Walter Johnson 59

Arundel 70, Harwood Southern 46

Baltimore Poly 60, Dunbar 10

Bladensburg 52, Parkdale 35

Bowie 71, High Point 33

C. H. Flowers 51, Wise 43

Carroll Christian 45, Frederick Warriors 30

Catoctin 59, Boonsboro 49

Catonsville 64, Overlea 32

Centennial 55, Oakland Mills 41

Clarksburg 80, Gaithersburg 53

Concordia Prep 49, Baltimore Catholic 34

Delmarva Christian, Del. 80, Salisbury Christian School 64

Digital Harbor 49, National Academy Foundation 46

Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Hyattsville Northwestern 32

Forest Park 65, Carver Vo-Tech 17

Frankfort, W.Va. 79, Fort Hill 29

Frederick Christian Academy 49, Harford Christian 18

Frederick Douglass 71, Central 21

Glen Burnie 61, Northeast – AA 49

Great Mills 60, Chopticon 17

Gwynn Park 58, Largo 55

Hereford 53, Patapsco 13

Holly Grove 54, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 4

Holy Child 47, Bullis 33

Howard 66, River Hill 43

Huntingtown 62, Patuxent 37

Indian Creek 63, Key 22

Institute of Notre Dame 36, Mercy 29

Laurel 41, DuVal 30

Magruder 34, Watkins Mill 32

Marriotts Ridge 35, Glenelg 18

Maryland School for the Deaf 49, Covenant Life 43

McDonogh School 44, Roland Park Country 36

McDonough 52, La Plata 49

Milford Mill 61, Parkville 33

Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 53, Barrie 25

Montgomery Blair 60, Blake 28

Mt. Carmel 51, St. Mary’s 28

Mt. Hebron 68, Hammond 35

New Town 61, Sparrows Point 19

North County 46, Baltimore Chesapeake 41

North Point 70, Thomas Stone 40

Old Mill 61, Meade 56

Oxon Hill 70, Potomac 13

Paint Branch 63, Walt Whitman 56

Perry Hall 49, Lansdowne 27

Pikesville 76, Carver Arts & Tech 20

Poolesville 49, Rockville 36

Quince Orchard 50, Northwest – Mtg 22

Rosedale Baptist School 54, Mt. Airy Christian 51

Saint Paul’s Girls 64, Mt. De Sales Academy 34

Saint Timothy’s 52, Gerstell Academy 33

Salisbury 43, St. Peter and Paul 23

Seneca Valley 51, Damascus 32

Severna Park 53, Annapolis 30

Sherwood 65, Springbrook 42

South River 57, Broadneck 21

Springdale Prep 30, National Cathedral, D.C. 28

St. Frances 79, St. John’s Catholic Prep 57

St. Maria Goretti 68, Annapolis Area Christian 46

Towson 65, Eastern Tech 50

Tuscarora 64, Reservoir 59

Urbana 54, Thomas Johnson 32

Western STES 60, Benjamin Franklin High School 42

Westlake 62, Lackey 33

Winston Churchill 67, Bethesda 47

Wootton 61, Richard Montgomery 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.