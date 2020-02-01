Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 64, Severna Park 58
Annapolis Area Christian 68, Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 67
Archbishop Curley 76, Indian Creek 37
Archbishop Spalding 58, Loyola 56
Arundel 58, Harwood Southern 55
Avalon 66, Sandy Spring Friends School 48
Baltimore City College 81, Baltimore Douglass 43
Baltimore Poly 71, Dunbar 35
Bel Air 66, Bohemia Manor 55
Bell Multicultural, D.C. 80, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 52
Bishop Walsh 63, Chapelgate 42
Blake 83, Montgomery Blair 65
Boonsboro 70, Catoctin 63
Bowie 67, High Point 56
Broadneck 77, South River 32
Bullis 62, St. Albans, D.C. 52
C. Milton Wright 58, Patterson Mill 42
Calvert Hall College 54, St. Maria Goretti 49
Carroll Christian 83, Frederick Christian 59
Carver Vo-Tech 48, Forest Park 19
Centennial 68, Oakland Mills 61
Century 60, Manchester Valley 45
Chesapeake Math & IT South 66, Tall Oaks 57
Clarksburg 75, Gaithersburg 72
Covenant Life 70, Maryland School for the Deaf 66
Damascus 77, Seneca Valley 62
Delmarva Christian, Del. 87, Salisbury Christian School 53
DuVal 56, Laurel 44
Dulaney 98, Dundalk 32
Eastern Tech 62, Towson 58
Edgewood 71, Elkton 65
Episcopal, Va. 92, Landon 69
Fallston 52, North East 51
Frederick Christian Academy 59, Harford Christian 29
Frederick Douglass 102, Central 69
Friendly 73, Crossland 62
Gilman 54, Glenelg CS 45
Granite Baptist Church School 74, Arlington Baptist 42
Great Mills 73, Chopticon 40
Havre de Grace 59, Harford Tech 41
Hereford 63, Patapsco 62
Howard 66, River Hill 43
Huntingtown 73, Patuxent 46
John F. Kennedy 107, Northwood 89
Joppatowne 67, Aberdeen 64
Key 64, St. Peter and Paul 44
Kings Christian 72, Calverton 53
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 51, Bishop Walsh 44
Lackey 57, Westlake 54
Lansdowne 65, Perry Hall 58
Leonardtown 74, Calvert 41
Linganore 68, North Hagerstown 52
Martinsburg, W.Va. 82, Broadfording Christian Academy 53
McDonogh School 62, Gerstell Academy 49
McDonough 67, La Plata 59
Mergenthaler 58, New Era Academy 44
Montverde Academy, Fla. 102, National Christian Academy 55
Mt. Hebron 80, Hammond 56
New Town 74, Sparrows Point 53
North County 61, Pasadena Chesapeake 47
Northeast – AA 49, Glen Burnie 39
Northwest – Mtg 75, Quince Orchard 67
Oakdale 95, Brunswick 54
Oakland Southern 61, Tucker County, W.Va. 29
Old Mill 65, Meade 62
Overlea 67, Catonsville 43
Owings Mills 52, Loch Raven 45
Oxon Hill 60, Potomac 57
Paint Branch 72, Walt Whitman 56
Pallotti 64, Boys Latin 57
Parkville 61, Milford Mill 56
Patterson 56, Academy for College and Career Exploration 21
Perryville 64, Rising Sun 50
Pikesville 78, Carver Arts & Tech 36
Pocomoke 74, Stephen Decatur 49
Randallstown 68, Kenwood 50
Reginald Lewis 62, Southwestern 51
Richard Montgomery 64, Wootton 49
Rockville 83, Poolesville 46
Rosedale Baptist School 50, Mt. Airy Christian 48
South Hagerstown 72, Frederick 62
Springbrook 79, Sherwood 66
St. Frances 93, John Carroll 70
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 73, Georgetown Prep 67
Surrattsville 58, Fairmont Heights 53
Sussex Technical, Del. 84, James M. Bennett 57
Thomas Stone 70, North Point 48
Walter Johnson 77, Albert Einstein 48
Watkins Mill 58, Magruder 50
Westminster 74, Francis Scott Key 54
Wilde Lake 67, Long Reach 48
Williamsport 73, Middletown 62
Winston Churchill 69, Bethesda 44
Wise 92, C. H. Flowers 76
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 65, Walter Johnson 59
Arundel 70, Harwood Southern 46
Baltimore Poly 60, Dunbar 10
Bladensburg 52, Parkdale 35
Bowie 71, High Point 33
C. H. Flowers 51, Wise 43
Carroll Christian 45, Frederick Warriors 30
Catoctin 59, Boonsboro 49
Catonsville 64, Overlea 32
Centennial 55, Oakland Mills 41
Clarksburg 80, Gaithersburg 53
Concordia Prep 49, Baltimore Catholic 34
Delmarva Christian, Del. 80, Salisbury Christian School 64
Digital Harbor 49, National Academy Foundation 46
Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Hyattsville Northwestern 32
Forest Park 65, Carver Vo-Tech 17
Frankfort, W.Va. 79, Fort Hill 29
Frederick Christian Academy 49, Harford Christian 18
Frederick Douglass 71, Central 21
Glen Burnie 61, Northeast – AA 49
Great Mills 60, Chopticon 17
Gwynn Park 58, Largo 55
Hereford 53, Patapsco 13
Holly Grove 54, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 4
Holy Child 47, Bullis 33
Howard 66, River Hill 43
Huntingtown 62, Patuxent 37
Indian Creek 63, Key 22
Institute of Notre Dame 36, Mercy 29
Laurel 41, DuVal 30
Magruder 34, Watkins Mill 32
Marriotts Ridge 35, Glenelg 18
Maryland School for the Deaf 49, Covenant Life 43
McDonogh School 44, Roland Park Country 36
McDonough 52, La Plata 49
Milford Mill 61, Parkville 33
Model School for the Deaf, D.C. 53, Barrie 25
Montgomery Blair 60, Blake 28
Mt. Carmel 51, St. Mary’s 28
Mt. Hebron 68, Hammond 35
New Town 61, Sparrows Point 19
North County 46, Baltimore Chesapeake 41
North Point 70, Thomas Stone 40
Old Mill 61, Meade 56
Oxon Hill 70, Potomac 13
Paint Branch 63, Walt Whitman 56
Perry Hall 49, Lansdowne 27
Pikesville 76, Carver Arts & Tech 20
Poolesville 49, Rockville 36
Quince Orchard 50, Northwest – Mtg 22
Rosedale Baptist School 54, Mt. Airy Christian 51
Saint Paul’s Girls 64, Mt. De Sales Academy 34
Saint Timothy’s 52, Gerstell Academy 33
Salisbury 43, St. Peter and Paul 23
Seneca Valley 51, Damascus 32
Severna Park 53, Annapolis 30
Sherwood 65, Springbrook 42
South River 57, Broadneck 21
Springdale Prep 30, National Cathedral, D.C. 28
St. Frances 79, St. John’s Catholic Prep 57
St. Maria Goretti 68, Annapolis Area Christian 46
Towson 65, Eastern Tech 50
Tuscarora 64, Reservoir 59
Urbana 54, Thomas Johnson 32
Western STES 60, Benjamin Franklin High School 42
Westlake 62, Lackey 33
Winston Churchill 67, Bethesda 47
Wootton 61, Richard Montgomery 48
