Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 56, Patterson Mill 55
Annapolis 63, Broadneck 61, OT
Archbishop Spalding 81, Boys Latin 49
Arundel 58, Severna Park 45
Atholton 70, Centennial 54
Baltimore City College 100, Southwestern 48
Baltimore Poly 78, Forest Park 24
Bel Air 77, North East 74
Benjamin Franklin High School 93, Towson 47
Bishop Ireton, Va. 84, St. Mary’s Ryken 67
Blake 63, Quince Orchard 54
Bohemia Manor 60, North Harford 48
Bowie 81, Suitland 71
Bullis 62, Landon 49
C. Milton Wright 72, Harford Tech 59
Catoctin 68, Smithsburg 65
Central 71, Largo 69
Century 54, South Carroll 44
Delmarva Christian, Del. 87, Salisbury 50
Dematha 60, Gonzaga College, D.C. 50
DuVal 69, Parkdale 60
Dulaney 94, Carver Arts & Tech 35
Eleanor Roosevelt 71, C. H. Flowers 41
Episcopal, Va. 88, Georgetown Prep 70
Flint Hill School, Va. 84, Saint James 53
Frankfort, W.Va. 64, Allegany 51
Frederick 61, Thomas Johnson 56
Frederick Christian Academy 77, Harford Christian 44
Frederick Douglass 70, National Academy Foundation 21
Grace Christian Academy 92, Calverton 35
Great Mills 56, Calvert 29
Hammond 79, Long Reach 73, OT
Harwood Southern 81, South River 60
Havre de Grace 64, Elkton 54
Holly Grove 52, Gunston Day 34
Huntingtown 63, Northern – Cal 51
Hyattsville Northwestern 54, Laurel 49
Indian Creek 44, St. Mary’s 41
John Carroll 62, Glenelg CS 59
John F. Kennedy 86, Albert Einstein 66
Joppatowne 75, Edgewood 55
Lake Clifton 83, Digital Harbor 26
Leonardtown 80, Chopticon 65
Liberty 57, Westminster 53
Linganore 67, Tuscarora 49
Loyola 72, McDonogh School 48
Magruder 62, Sherwood 57
Maryland School for the Deaf 55, Mt. Airy Christian 47
McLean 83, Spencerville Academy 44
Meade 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 46
Middletown 64, Walkersville 36
Milford Mill 81, Patapsco 53
Montgomery Blair 70, Wheaton 59
Mt. Carmel 80, Pallotti 65
Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, Annapolis Area Christian 56
National Christian Academy 87, Arundel Christian 68
New Town 74, Dundalk 35
North Point 54, Lackey 50
Northeast – AA 65, North County 55
Oakdale 78, Boonsboro 59
Old Mill 80, Glen Burnie 75
Open Bible Christian Academy 66, Rockbridge Academy 17
Oxon Hill 66, Frederick Douglass 53
Paint Branch 64, Bethesda 38
Parkville 73, Owings Mills 59
Patterson 67, Carver Vo-Tech 58
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, Good Counsel 58
Perry Hall 66, Overlea 63
Perryville 89, Fallston 71
Reservoir 66, Oakland Mills 58
Richard Montgomery 74, Rockville 49
River Hill 71, Glenelg 47
South Hagerstown 77, Clear Spring 39
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 88, Kings Christian 50
Sparrows Point 71, Pikesville 58
Springbrook 63, Gaithersburg 40
St. Andrew’s 67, Potomac School, Va. 52
St. Charles 70, La Plata 48
St. Frances Academy 88, Gerstell Academy 42
St. John’s Catholic Prep 64, Archbishop Curley 59
Surrattsville 74, Crossland 47
Tall Oaks 67, Croom Vocational 61
Walter Johnson 71, Poolesville 52
Watkins Mill 62, Northwood 55
Westlake 72, McDonough 50
Wilde Lake 72, Mt. Hebron 32
Williamsport 69, Brunswick 24
Winston Churchill 73, Northwest – Mtg 59
Woodlawn 67, Lansdowne 46
Wootton 82, Seneca Valley 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 58, John F. Kennedy 27
Arundel 45, Severna Park 43
Baltimore Poly 53, Forest Park 42
Bethesda 77, Paint Branch 71
Bishop Ireton, Va. 60, St. Mary’s Ryken 52
Bishop McNamara 102, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43
Broadneck 37, Annapolis 31
C. H. Flowers 52, Eleanor Roosevelt 41
Carver Vo-Tech 43, Patterson 38
Catoctin 49, Smithsburg 41
Catonsville 46, Baltimore Chesapeake 25
Centennial 58, Atholton 43
Chopticon 51, Leonardtown 50
Delmarva Christian, Del. 56, Salisbury 17
Dulaney 55, Carver Arts & Tech 21
Eastern Tech 32, Randallstown 26
Fort Hill 44, Bishop Walsh 34
Franklin 43, Towson 42
Frederick 44, Thomas Johnson 29
Gaithersburg 58, Springbrook 39
Gwynn Park 58, Friendly 18
Holly Grove 37, Gunston Day 22
Howard 56, Marriotts Ridge 46
Huntingtown 52, Northern – Cal 39
Largo 63, Central 31
Laurel 54, Hyattsville Northwestern 26
Liberty 54, Westminster 50
Linganore 33, Tuscarora 30
Maryland School for the Deaf 52, Mt. Airy Christian 39
McDonogh School 61, John Carroll 27
Meade 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 49
Middletown 62, Walkersville 24
Milford Mill 55, Patapsco 27
Montgomery Blair 69, Wheaton 23
Mt. Hebron 59, Wilde Lake 37
New Town 81, Dundalk 11
North Point 51, Lackey 39
Northeast – AA 41, North County 38
Northwood 75, Watkins Mill 68
Oakdale 48, Boonsboro 40
Old Mill 65, Glen Burnie 55
Oxon Hill 53, Frederick Douglass 24
Pallotti 55, Park School 45
Parkdale 37, DuVal 35
Parkville 49, Owings Mills 20
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 43, Good Counsel 27
Pikesville 59, Sparrows Point 17
Poolesville 67, Walter Johnson 56
Potomac 59, Fairmont Heights 23
Quince Orchard 48, Blake 30
Reservoir 63, Oakland Mills 49
Richard Montgomery 51, Rockville 42
River Hill 62, Glenelg 20
Rosedale Baptist School 60, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 54
Saint James 65, St. Maria Goretti 49
Seneca Valley 66, Wootton 61
Sherwood 60, Magruder 21
South Hagerstown 74, Clear Spring 24
South River 57, Harwood Southern 36
St. Charles 47, Thomas Stone 28
St. Frances Academy 72, Archbishop Spalding 49
St. Mary’s 54, Gerstell Academy 51, 2OT
St. Peter and Paul 34, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 12
Surrattsville 65, Crossland 13
Western STES 82, Kenwood 28
Western def. Benjamin Franklin High School, forfeit
Westlake 69, McDonough 30
Williamsport 45, Brunswick 38
Winston Churchill 65, Northwest – Mtg 11
Woodlawn 40, Lansdowne 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
