Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

February 7, 2020 11:43 pm
 
3 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 56, Patterson Mill 55

Annapolis 63, Broadneck 61, OT

Archbishop Spalding 81, Boys Latin 49

Advertisement

Arundel 58, Severna Park 45

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Atholton 70, Centennial 54

Baltimore City College 100, Southwestern 48

Baltimore Poly 78, Forest Park 24

Bel Air 77, North East 74

Benjamin Franklin High School 93, Towson 47

Bishop Ireton, Va. 84, St. Mary’s Ryken 67

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Blake 63, Quince Orchard 54

Bohemia Manor 60, North Harford 48

Bowie 81, Suitland 71

Bullis 62, Landon 49

C. Milton Wright 72, Harford Tech 59

Catoctin 68, Smithsburg 65

Central 71, Largo 69

Century 54, South Carroll 44

Delmarva Christian, Del. 87, Salisbury 50

Dematha 60, Gonzaga College, D.C. 50

DuVal 69, Parkdale 60

Dulaney 94, Carver Arts & Tech 35

Eleanor Roosevelt 71, C. H. Flowers 41

Episcopal, Va. 88, Georgetown Prep 70

Flint Hill School, Va. 84, Saint James 53

Frankfort, W.Va. 64, Allegany 51

Frederick 61, Thomas Johnson 56

Frederick Christian Academy 77, Harford Christian 44

Frederick Douglass 70, National Academy Foundation 21

Grace Christian Academy 92, Calverton 35

Great Mills 56, Calvert 29

Hammond 79, Long Reach 73, OT

Harwood Southern 81, South River 60

Havre de Grace 64, Elkton 54

Holly Grove 52, Gunston Day 34

Huntingtown 63, Northern – Cal 51

Hyattsville Northwestern 54, Laurel 49

Indian Creek 44, St. Mary’s 41

John Carroll 62, Glenelg CS 59

John F. Kennedy 86, Albert Einstein 66

Joppatowne 75, Edgewood 55

Lake Clifton 83, Digital Harbor 26

Leonardtown 80, Chopticon 65

Liberty 57, Westminster 53

Linganore 67, Tuscarora 49

Loyola 72, McDonogh School 48

Magruder 62, Sherwood 57

Maryland School for the Deaf 55, Mt. Airy Christian 47

McLean 83, Spencerville Academy 44

Meade 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 46

Middletown 64, Walkersville 36

Milford Mill 81, Patapsco 53

Montgomery Blair 70, Wheaton 59

Mt. Carmel 80, Pallotti 65

Mt. St. Joseph’s 74, Annapolis Area Christian 56

National Christian Academy 87, Arundel Christian 68

New Town 74, Dundalk 35

North Point 54, Lackey 50

Northeast – AA 65, North County 55

Oakdale 78, Boonsboro 59

Old Mill 80, Glen Burnie 75

Open Bible Christian Academy 66, Rockbridge Academy 17

Oxon Hill 66, Frederick Douglass 53

Paint Branch 64, Bethesda 38

Parkville 73, Owings Mills 59

Patterson 67, Carver Vo-Tech 58

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, Good Counsel 58

Perry Hall 66, Overlea 63

Perryville 89, Fallston 71

Reservoir 66, Oakland Mills 58

Richard Montgomery 74, Rockville 49

River Hill 71, Glenelg 47

South Hagerstown 77, Clear Spring 39

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 88, Kings Christian 50

Sparrows Point 71, Pikesville 58

Springbrook 63, Gaithersburg 40

St. Andrew’s 67, Potomac School, Va. 52

St. Charles 70, La Plata 48

St. Frances Academy 88, Gerstell Academy 42

St. John’s Catholic Prep 64, Archbishop Curley 59

Surrattsville 74, Crossland 47

Tall Oaks 67, Croom Vocational 61

Walter Johnson 71, Poolesville 52

Watkins Mill 62, Northwood 55

Westlake 72, McDonough 50

Wilde Lake 72, Mt. Hebron 32

Williamsport 69, Brunswick 24

Winston Churchill 73, Northwest – Mtg 59

Woodlawn 67, Lansdowne 46

Wootton 82, Seneca Valley 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 58, John F. Kennedy 27

Arundel 45, Severna Park 43

Baltimore Poly 53, Forest Park 42

Bethesda 77, Paint Branch 71

Bishop Ireton, Va. 60, St. Mary’s Ryken 52

Bishop McNamara 102, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 43

Broadneck 37, Annapolis 31

C. H. Flowers 52, Eleanor Roosevelt 41

Carver Vo-Tech 43, Patterson 38

Catoctin 49, Smithsburg 41

Catonsville 46, Baltimore Chesapeake 25

Centennial 58, Atholton 43

Chopticon 51, Leonardtown 50

Delmarva Christian, Del. 56, Salisbury 17

Dulaney 55, Carver Arts & Tech 21

Eastern Tech 32, Randallstown 26

Fort Hill 44, Bishop Walsh 34

Franklin 43, Towson 42

Frederick 44, Thomas Johnson 29

Gaithersburg 58, Springbrook 39

Gwynn Park 58, Friendly 18

Holly Grove 37, Gunston Day 22

Howard 56, Marriotts Ridge 46

Huntingtown 52, Northern – Cal 39

Largo 63, Central 31

Laurel 54, Hyattsville Northwestern 26

Liberty 54, Westminster 50

Linganore 33, Tuscarora 30

Maryland School for the Deaf 52, Mt. Airy Christian 39

McDonogh School 61, John Carroll 27

Meade 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 49

Middletown 62, Walkersville 24

Milford Mill 55, Patapsco 27

Montgomery Blair 69, Wheaton 23

Mt. Hebron 59, Wilde Lake 37

New Town 81, Dundalk 11

North Point 51, Lackey 39

Northeast – AA 41, North County 38

Northwood 75, Watkins Mill 68

Oakdale 48, Boonsboro 40

Old Mill 65, Glen Burnie 55

Oxon Hill 53, Frederick Douglass 24

Pallotti 55, Park School 45

Parkdale 37, DuVal 35

Parkville 49, Owings Mills 20

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 43, Good Counsel 27

Pikesville 59, Sparrows Point 17

Poolesville 67, Walter Johnson 56

Potomac 59, Fairmont Heights 23

Quince Orchard 48, Blake 30

Reservoir 63, Oakland Mills 49

Richard Montgomery 51, Rockville 42

River Hill 62, Glenelg 20

Rosedale Baptist School 60, Cumberland Valley Christian, Pa. 54

Saint James 65, St. Maria Goretti 49

Seneca Valley 66, Wootton 61

Sherwood 60, Magruder 21

South Hagerstown 74, Clear Spring 24

South River 57, Harwood Southern 36

St. Charles 47, Thomas Stone 28

St. Frances Academy 72, Archbishop Spalding 49

St. Mary’s 54, Gerstell Academy 51, 2OT

St. Peter and Paul 34, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 12

Surrattsville 65, Crossland 13

Western STES 82, Kenwood 28

Western def. Benjamin Franklin High School, forfeit

Westlake 69, McDonough 30

Williamsport 45, Brunswick 38

Winston Churchill 65, Northwest – Mtg 11

Woodlawn 40, Lansdowne 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk