...

Friday’s Scores

February 14, 2020 11:39 pm
 
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 92, South River 62

Archbishop Curley 60, Chapelgate 51

Archbishop Spalding 66, St. Maria Goretti 47

Bel Air 77, Perryville 49

Benjamin Franklin High School 95, Catonsville 55

Blake 53, Magruder 49

Boonsboro 67, Williamsport 59

Bowie 68, Fairmont Heights 67

Boys Latin 64, Gerstell Academy 60

Broadfording Christian Academy 60, Allegany 55

Broadneck 71, Arundel 57

C. Milton Wright 53, Havre de Grace 48

Carroll Christian 69, Silver Oak Academy 67

Century 50, Liberty 47

Clarksburg 72, Winston Churchill 60

Dematha 72, Bishop McNamara 52

Dulaney 95, Patapsco 57

Frederick Christian Academy 69, Mt. Airy Christian 49

Gaithersburg 70, Seneca Valley 65

Great Mills 76, Leonardtown 69

Harford Tech 78, Aberdeen 72

Harwood Southern 47, Severna Park 33

Huntingtown 67, Calvert 56

Joppatowne 58, Elkton 51

Lake Clifton 74, Parkside, D.C. 47

Linganore 55, Frederick 45

Loyola 76, John Carroll 70

Middletown 82, Smithsburg 77

Milford Mill 71, Dundalk 40

New Town 75, Parkville 56

North East 74, North Harford 62

North Hagerstown 80, Tuscarora 58

North Point 80, McDonough 56

Northeast – AA 95, Old Mill 58

Northern – Cal 70, Patuxent 25

Northwest – Mtg 74, Montgomery Blair 59

Oakdale 75, Catoctin 45

Overlea 71, Towson 53

Owings Mills 80, Sparrows Point 77

Oxon Hill 72, DuVal 39

Paint Branch 70, Poolesville 50

Pallotti 60, Glenelg CS 55

Park School 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 56, OT

Pasadena Chesapeake 53, Glen Burnie 48

Patterson Mill 52, Edgewood 44

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 66, St. Mary’s Ryken 51

Perry Hall 60, Eastern Tech 43

Pikesville 85, Loch Raven 65

Potomac 83, Eleanor Roosevelt 80

Quince Orchard 65, Damascus 54

Randallstown 82, Lansdowne 60

Richard Montgomery 78, Wheaton 41

Rockville 49, Albert Einstein 40

Severn 42, Indian Creek 38

Sherwood 82, Walter Johnson 55

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 50, St. Andrew’s 47

South Carroll 71, Francis Scott Key 52

South Hagerstown 67, Thomas Johnson 59

Springbrook 78, Bethesda 33

St. Charles 68, Westlake 57

St. Frances Academy 73, Mt. St. Joseph’s 69

St. John’s Catholic Prep 71, Friends 63

Stephen Decatur 73, James M. Bennett 66

Thomas Stone 64, La Plata 40

Walkersville 59, Brunswick 28

Walt Whitman 72, Watkins Mill 63

Western STES 61, Baltimore Chesapeake 40

Westminster 46, Winters Mill 24

Wootton 81, Northwood 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North County vs. Meade, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 70, Broadneck 44

Bethesda 59, Springbrook 27

Blake 40, Magruder 25

Catonsville 45, Benjamin Franklin High School 33

Century 48, Liberty 34

Elizabeth Seton 55, Bishop McNamara 45

Glen Burnie 47, Pasadena Chesapeake 43

Great Mills 60, Leonardtown 31

Hedgesville, W.Va. 70, Broadfording Christian Academy 8

Hereford 64, Carver Arts & Tech 17

Huntingtown 55, Calvert 31

La Plata 39, Thomas Stone 38

Loudoun County Home School, Va. 57, Maryland School for the Deaf 43

Meade 55, North County 20

Montgomery Blair 56, Northwest – Mtg 27

Mt. Airy Christian 55, Frederick Christian Academy 50

New Town 61, Parkville 25

North Point 45, McDonough 23

Old Mill 75, Northeast – AA 27

Owings Mills 30, Sparrows Point 29

Perry Hall 43, Eastern Tech 41

Pikesville 59, Loch Raven 26

Poolesville 61, Paint Branch 50

Quince Orchard 52, Damascus 33

Richard Montgomery 65, Wheaton 18

Rockville 57, Albert Einstein 37

Seneca Valley 55, Gaithersburg 53

Severna Park 43, Harwood Southern 26

Sherwood 42, Walter Johnson 25

South River 57, Annapolis 39

St. Charles 49, Westlake 28

Thomas Johnson 46, South Hagerstown 33

Towson 56, Overlea 31

Urbana 52, North Hagerstown 40

Walt Whitman 73, Watkins Mill 18

Western STES 52, Baltimore Chesapeake 12

Westminster 46, Winters Mill 30

Williamsport 49, Boonsboro 30

Winston Churchill 61, Clarksburg 41

Woodlawn 47, Kenwood 39

Wootton 72, Northwood 49

