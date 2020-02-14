Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 92, South River 62
Archbishop Curley 60, Chapelgate 51
Archbishop Spalding 66, St. Maria Goretti 47
Bel Air 77, Perryville 49
Benjamin Franklin High School 95, Catonsville 55
Blake 53, Magruder 49
Boonsboro 67, Williamsport 59
Bowie 68, Fairmont Heights 67
Boys Latin 64, Gerstell Academy 60
Broadfording Christian Academy 60, Allegany 55
Broadneck 71, Arundel 57
C. Milton Wright 53, Havre de Grace 48
Carroll Christian 69, Silver Oak Academy 67
Century 50, Liberty 47
Clarksburg 72, Winston Churchill 60
Dematha 72, Bishop McNamara 52
Dulaney 95, Patapsco 57
Frederick Christian Academy 69, Mt. Airy Christian 49
Gaithersburg 70, Seneca Valley 65
Great Mills 76, Leonardtown 69
Harford Tech 78, Aberdeen 72
Harwood Southern 47, Severna Park 33
Huntingtown 67, Calvert 56
Joppatowne 58, Elkton 51
Lake Clifton 74, Parkside, D.C. 47
Linganore 55, Frederick 45
Loyola 76, John Carroll 70
Middletown 82, Smithsburg 77
Milford Mill 71, Dundalk 40
New Town 75, Parkville 56
North East 74, North Harford 62
North Hagerstown 80, Tuscarora 58
North Point 80, McDonough 56
Northeast – AA 95, Old Mill 58
Northern – Cal 70, Patuxent 25
Northwest – Mtg 74, Montgomery Blair 59
Oakdale 75, Catoctin 45
Overlea 71, Towson 53
Owings Mills 80, Sparrows Point 77
Oxon Hill 72, DuVal 39
Paint Branch 70, Poolesville 50
Pallotti 60, Glenelg CS 55
Park School 61, Cristo Rey Jesuit 56, OT
Pasadena Chesapeake 53, Glen Burnie 48
Patterson Mill 52, Edgewood 44
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 66, St. Mary’s Ryken 51
Perry Hall 60, Eastern Tech 43
Pikesville 85, Loch Raven 65
Potomac 83, Eleanor Roosevelt 80
Quince Orchard 65, Damascus 54
Randallstown 82, Lansdowne 60
Richard Montgomery 78, Wheaton 41
Rockville 49, Albert Einstein 40
Severn 42, Indian Creek 38
Sherwood 82, Walter Johnson 55
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 50, St. Andrew’s 47
South Carroll 71, Francis Scott Key 52
South Hagerstown 67, Thomas Johnson 59
Springbrook 78, Bethesda 33
St. Charles 68, Westlake 57
St. Frances Academy 73, Mt. St. Joseph’s 69
St. John’s Catholic Prep 71, Friends 63
Stephen Decatur 73, James M. Bennett 66
Thomas Stone 64, La Plata 40
Walkersville 59, Brunswick 28
Walt Whitman 72, Watkins Mill 63
Western STES 61, Baltimore Chesapeake 40
Westminster 46, Winters Mill 24
Wootton 81, Northwood 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North County vs. Meade, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arundel 70, Broadneck 44
Bethesda 59, Springbrook 27
Blake 40, Magruder 25
Catonsville 45, Benjamin Franklin High School 33
Century 48, Liberty 34
Elizabeth Seton 55, Bishop McNamara 45
Glen Burnie 47, Pasadena Chesapeake 43
Great Mills 60, Leonardtown 31
Hedgesville, W.Va. 70, Broadfording Christian Academy 8
Hereford 64, Carver Arts & Tech 17
Huntingtown 55, Calvert 31
La Plata 39, Thomas Stone 38
Loudoun County Home School, Va. 57, Maryland School for the Deaf 43
Meade 55, North County 20
Montgomery Blair 56, Northwest – Mtg 27
Mt. Airy Christian 55, Frederick Christian Academy 50
New Town 61, Parkville 25
North Point 45, McDonough 23
Old Mill 75, Northeast – AA 27
Owings Mills 30, Sparrows Point 29
Perry Hall 43, Eastern Tech 41
Pikesville 59, Loch Raven 26
Poolesville 61, Paint Branch 50
Quince Orchard 52, Damascus 33
Richard Montgomery 65, Wheaton 18
Rockville 57, Albert Einstein 37
Seneca Valley 55, Gaithersburg 53
Severna Park 43, Harwood Southern 26
Sherwood 42, Walter Johnson 25
South River 57, Annapolis 39
St. Charles 49, Westlake 28
Thomas Johnson 46, South Hagerstown 33
Towson 56, Overlea 31
Urbana 52, North Hagerstown 40
Walt Whitman 73, Watkins Mill 18
Western STES 52, Baltimore Chesapeake 12
Westminster 46, Winters Mill 30
Williamsport 49, Boonsboro 30
Winston Churchill 61, Clarksburg 41
Woodlawn 47, Kenwood 39
Wootton 72, Northwood 49
