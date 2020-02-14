Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 71, John Battle 56
Albemarle 56, Monticello 41
Amelia Academy 69, Tidewater Academy 51
Annandale 81, Mount Vernon 66
Appomattox 69, Nelson County 43
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 59, Bishop Ireton 54
Armstrong 84, TJ-Richmond 69
Atlee 42, Patrick Henry-Ashland 39
Bethel 74, Warwick 45
Broadwater Academy 53, StoneBridge School 52
Broadway 65, Waynesboro 56
Bruton 50, York 42
Buckingham County 77, Randolph-Henry 45
Chancellor 62, James Monroe 60
Charles City County High School 83, Carver Academy 73
Charlottesville 57, Orange County 56
Churchland 63, Norcom 56
Clarke County 72, Madison County 65
Courtland 91, Caroline 64
Covington 75, Highland-Monterey 43
Dominion 65, Park View-Sterling 27
Douglas Freeman 59, Mills Godwin 45
East Rockingham 73, Luray 38
Eastern Montgomery 44, Parry McCluer 42
Eastside 82, Rye Cove 56
Falls Church 60, George Marshall 49
First Colonial 54, Salem-Va. Beach 47
Forest Park 53, Gar-Field 39
Fork Union Prep 54, Woodberry Forest 50
Fort Defiance 78, Buffalo Gap 64
GW-Danville 78, Patrick County 27
Gate City 64, Lee High 51
George Mason 78, Warren County 51
Glen Allen 79, Deep Run 75, 4OT
Glenvar 52, Alleghany 42
Goochland 59, Amelia County 47
Grafton 44, Poquoson 36
Great Bridge 56, Grassfield 50
Hanover 69, Lee-Davis 63
Hermitage 66, J.R. Tucker 52
Herndon 59, McLean 46
Highland-Warrenton 66, Christchurch 46
Hopewell 80, Prince George 77
J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 49
James Robinson 52, W.T. Woodson 46
Jefferson Forest 73, E.C. Glass 57
Kecoughtan 97, Heritage-Newport News 55
King’s Fork High School 68, Lakeland 63
Lafayette 45, Warhill 39
Lake Taylor 63, Booker T. Washington 52
Lancaster 58, Essex 54
Landstown 77, Ocean Lakes 21
Lee-Springfield 53, TJ-Alexandria 47
Liberty Christian 66, Heritage (Leesburg) 40
Liberty Christian 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 40
Life Christian 100, Fuqua School 66
Loudoun County 100, Heritage (Leesburg) 60
Loudoun Valley 56, Tuscarora 44
Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 51
Manassas Park 93, Skyline 39
Martinsville 58, Bassett 38
Massaponax 65, Riverbend 47
Maury 42, Granby 37, OT
Meadowbrook 58, Dinwiddie 54
Menchville 77, Hampton 66
Miller School 68, Carlisle 52
Nansemond River 80, Deep Creek 36
Narrows 76, Bath County 28
New Covenant 62, Timberlake Christian 50
Norfolk Academy 46, Portsmouth Christian 39
North Stafford 50, Stafford 49
Northside 71, Lord Botetourt 56
Norview 89, Woodrow Wilson 78
Oscar Smith 70, Indian River 66
Page County 57, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 49
Patriot 83, John Champe 65
Paul VI Catholic High School 66, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 51
Potomac 75, Colgan 59
Princess Anne 72, Frank Cox 52
R.E. Lee-Staunton 77, Wilson Memorial 69
Rappahannock County 61, Strasburg 46
Richmond Christian 77, Brunswick Academy 32
St. Christopher’s 63, Collegiate-Richmond 48
St. John’s, D.C. 69, Bishop O’Connell 57
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 76, Episcopal 65
Tabb 78, Jamestown 73, OT
Tandem Friends School 58, Fredericksburg Christian 51
Tazewell 71, Marion 69
The Covenant School 56, Regents 42
Thomas Dale 59, Colonial Heights 50
Trinity Episcopal 82, St. Annes-Belfield 57
Turner Ashby 62, Rockbridge County 51
Union 44, Ridgeview 41
Wakefield 82, Justice High School 35
Washington & Lee 69, Northumberland 58
Western Albemarle 69, Fluvanna 34
Western Branch 75, Hickory 32
Westfield 54, Chantilly 43
William Campbell 72, Altavista 58
William Fleming 69, William Byrd 45
William Monroe 58, Woodstock Central 53
Woodside 46, Phoebus 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 74, John Battle 53
Altavista 50, William Campbell 28
Appomattox 57, Nelson County 54
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 65, Bishop Ireton 31
Bethel 76, Warwick 43
Broadway 53, Rockbridge County 46
Brooke Point 62, Massaponax 58
Caroline 50, Courtland 33
Chancellor 77, James Monroe 32
Colgan 76, Potomac 53
Collegiate-Richmond 47, Veritas Classic Christian School 12
Colonial Forge 77, North Stafford 45
Covington 77, Highland-Monterey 27
Deep Creek 55, Nansemond River 33
Deep Run 49, Glen Allen 35
Dominion 65, Park View-Sterling 27
Eastern Montgomery 48, Parry McCluer 39
Eastside 71, Rye Cove 40
Fluvanna 47, Western Albemarle 38
Fort Defiance 53, Buffalo Gap 45
Gate City 46, Lee High 31
George Marshall 57, Falls Church 27
George Mason 57, Warren County 39
George Wythe-Wytheville 51, Galax 37
Goochland 48, Buckingham County 38
Grafton 55, Poquoson 13
Grassfield 53, Great Bridge 47, OT
Halifax County 60, Tunstall 25
Hanover 91, Lee-Davis 21
Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Loudoun County 24
Heritage (Leesburg) 50, Loudoun Valley 24
Hermitage 46, J.R. Tucker 35
Indian River 52, Oscar Smith 46
Kecoughtan 97, Heritage-Newport News 55
Kellam 79, Tallwood 28
King William 57, Middlesex 11
King’s Fork High School 62, Lakeland 32
Lake Braddock 44, Fairfax 40
Lake Taylor 79, Booker T. Washington 43
Landstown 67, Ocean Lakes 38
Lee-Springfield 57, TJ-Alexandria 38
Lord Botetourt 46, Staunton River 30
Loudoun County Home School 57, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 43
Loudoun Valley 54, Tuscarora 35
Louisa 61, Monticello 50
Luray 55, East Rockingham 34
Madison County 51, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 48
Marion 81, Tazewell 73
Martinsville 58, Bassett 21
Maury 54, Granby 21
McLean 68, Washington-Lee 30
Mills Godwin 41, Douglas Freeman 28
Monacan 71, James River-Midlothian 49
Mount Vernon 37, Annandale 25
New Covenant 50, Lynchburg Home School 13
Norcom 36, Churchland 33
Norview 77, Woodrow Wilson 40
Page County 66, Clarke County 49
Patrick County 46, GW-Danville 34
Patrick Henry-Ashland 50, Atlee 36
Phoebus 61, Woodside 36
Portsmouth Christian 48, Tabernacle Baptist 16
Princess Anne 87, Frank Cox 14
Richmond Christian 76, Brunswick Academy 41
Salem-Va. Beach 66, First Colonial 38
Skyline 51, Manassas Park 45
St. John’s, D.C. 100, Bishop O’Connell 59
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 45, Patriot 42
Strasburg 58, Rappahannock County 32
Stuart Hall 54, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 45
TJ-Richmond 69, Armstrong 51
Tandem Friends School 58, Quantico 36
Thomas Walker 49, J.I. Burton 26
Trinity Episcopal 51, St. Catherine’s 47
Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 18
Twin Valley 56, Northwood 18
Union 29, Ridgeview 28
Wakefield 36, Justice High School 29
Warhill 62, Peninsula Catholic 16
Western Branch 66, Hickory 23
Westfield 47, Centreville 43
William Fleming 50, Franklin County 39
William Monroe 65, Woodstock Central 24
Wilson Memorial 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
