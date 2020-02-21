Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Scores

February 21, 2020 11:18 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 70, Long Reach 52

Blake 69, Albert Einstein 37

C. Milton Wright 59, Bel Air 50

Carver Vo-Tech 59, Old Mill 56

Catoctin 72, Francis Scott Key 48

Centennial 59, Hammond 32

Century 68, Hereford 47

Clarksburg 70, Paint Branch 60

Cristo Rey, Pa. 85, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 75

Damascus 70, Winston Churchill 65

Frederick 49, Tuscarora 39

Gaithersburg 62, Poolesville 35

Great Mills 76, Patuxent 44

Havre de Grace 57, Newark Charter, Del. 50

Heritage Academy 40, Shalom Christian, Pa. 30

John F. Kennedy 67, Wheaton 51

Keyser, W.Va. 73, Allegany 54

Lake Clifton 52, River Hill 40

Leonardtown 64, Northern – Cal 62

Liberty 57, Walkersville 40

Magruder 65, Sherwood 51

Meade 62, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45

Middletown 87, Thomas Johnson 65

Montgomery Blair 60, Walt Whitman 58

North Hagerstown 65, Manchester Valley 50

Northeast – AA 62, Academy for College and Career Exploration 38

Northwest – Mtg 92, Northwood 53

Oakdale 56, Urbana 48

Oakland Southern 62, Mountain Ridge 39

Parkville 66, Edgewood 43

Pasadena Chesapeake 73, Eastern Tech 56

Patterson Mill 62, Rising Sun 38

Pocomoke 67, Snow Hill 60

Queen Annes County 72, Kent Island 64

Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 51

Reservoir 56, Glenelg 32

Richard Montgomery 63, Rockville 61

Rock Creek Christian Academy 58, Riverdale Baptist 49

Seneca Valley 71, Bethesda 63

South Hagerstown 79, Smithsburg 77

Springbrook 71, Walter Johnson 38

St. Andrew’s 69, Saint James 37

St. Charles 76, North Point 52

Thomas Stone 48, Westlake 47

Wilde Lake 50, Howard 45

Williamsport 63, Clear Spring 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 44, Havre de Grace 23

Bel Air 56, North Harford 30

Bethesda 74, Seneca Valley 45

Blake 45, Albert Einstein 42

Calvert 55, Chopticon 45

Clarksburg 66, Paint Branch 57

Eastern Tech 50, Dundalk 12

Frederick 40, Tuscarora 32

Great Mills 61, Patuxent 31

Hereford 53, Century 27

Howard 61, Wilde Lake 27

Lackey 50, McDonough 44

Liberty 58, Walkersville 37

Manchester Valley 65, North Hagerstown 44

Maret, D.C. 63, Bullis 55

Middletown 74, Thomas Johnson 37

Mt. Hebron 49, Marriotts Ridge 33

National Christian Academy 54, Legacy Charter, S.C. 42

North Caroline 61, Col. Richardson 60

Northwest – Mtg 51, Northwood 45

Poolesville 46, Gaithersburg 43

Quince Orchard 61, Wootton 54

Reservoir 80, Glenelg 47

Rockville 51, Richard Montgomery 41

Shalom Christian, Pa. 39, Heritage Academy 36

Sherwood 61, Magruder 31

Smithsburg 54, South Hagerstown 19

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 55, Holton Arms 40

Walt Whitman 50, Montgomery Blair 45

Walter Johnson 44, Springbrook 34

Westlake 60, Thomas Stone 41

Williamsport 49, Clear Spring 28

Winston Churchill 60, Damascus 10

