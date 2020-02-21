Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 70, Long Reach 52
Blake 69, Albert Einstein 37
C. Milton Wright 59, Bel Air 50
Carver Vo-Tech 59, Old Mill 56
Catoctin 72, Francis Scott Key 48
Centennial 59, Hammond 32
Century 68, Hereford 47
Clarksburg 70, Paint Branch 60
Cristo Rey, Pa. 85, Don Bosco Cristo Rey 75
Damascus 70, Winston Churchill 65
Frederick 49, Tuscarora 39
Gaithersburg 62, Poolesville 35
Great Mills 76, Patuxent 44
Havre de Grace 57, Newark Charter, Del. 50
Heritage Academy 40, Shalom Christian, Pa. 30
John F. Kennedy 67, Wheaton 51
Keyser, W.Va. 73, Allegany 54
Lake Clifton 52, River Hill 40
Leonardtown 64, Northern – Cal 62
Liberty 57, Walkersville 40
Magruder 65, Sherwood 51
Meade 62, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 45
Middletown 87, Thomas Johnson 65
Montgomery Blair 60, Walt Whitman 58
North Hagerstown 65, Manchester Valley 50
Northeast – AA 62, Academy for College and Career Exploration 38
Northwest – Mtg 92, Northwood 53
Oakdale 56, Urbana 48
Oakland Southern 62, Mountain Ridge 39
Parkville 66, Edgewood 43
Pasadena Chesapeake 73, Eastern Tech 56
Patterson Mill 62, Rising Sun 38
Pocomoke 67, Snow Hill 60
Queen Annes County 72, Kent Island 64
Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 51
Reservoir 56, Glenelg 32
Richard Montgomery 63, Rockville 61
Rock Creek Christian Academy 58, Riverdale Baptist 49
Seneca Valley 71, Bethesda 63
South Hagerstown 79, Smithsburg 77
Springbrook 71, Walter Johnson 38
St. Andrew’s 69, Saint James 37
St. Charles 76, North Point 52
Thomas Stone 48, Westlake 47
Wilde Lake 50, Howard 45
Williamsport 63, Clear Spring 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 44, Havre de Grace 23
Bel Air 56, North Harford 30
Bethesda 74, Seneca Valley 45
Blake 45, Albert Einstein 42
Calvert 55, Chopticon 45
Clarksburg 66, Paint Branch 57
Eastern Tech 50, Dundalk 12
Frederick 40, Tuscarora 32
Great Mills 61, Patuxent 31
Hereford 53, Century 27
Howard 61, Wilde Lake 27
Lackey 50, McDonough 44
Liberty 58, Walkersville 37
Manchester Valley 65, North Hagerstown 44
Maret, D.C. 63, Bullis 55
Middletown 74, Thomas Johnson 37
Mt. Hebron 49, Marriotts Ridge 33
National Christian Academy 54, Legacy Charter, S.C. 42
North Caroline 61, Col. Richardson 60
Northwest – Mtg 51, Northwood 45
Poolesville 46, Gaithersburg 43
Quince Orchard 61, Wootton 54
Reservoir 80, Glenelg 47
Rockville 51, Richard Montgomery 41
Shalom Christian, Pa. 39, Heritage Academy 36
Sherwood 61, Magruder 31
Smithsburg 54, South Hagerstown 19
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 55, Holton Arms 40
Walt Whitman 50, Montgomery Blair 45
Walter Johnson 44, Springbrook 34
Westlake 60, Thomas Stone 41
Williamsport 49, Clear Spring 28
Winston Churchill 60, Damascus 10
