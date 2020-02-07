Friday’s Sports Transactions

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach.
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.
KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.
