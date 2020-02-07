Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

February 7, 2020 3:08 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.

COLLEGE

KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.

