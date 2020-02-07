Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed M Jimmy McLaughlin.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and F Josh Pérez have mutually agreed to part ways.

LA GALAXY — Appointed Phil Hayward director of performance and sport science.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.

UTAH ROYALS — Named Craig Harrington coach.

COLLEGE

KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.