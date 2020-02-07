Friday’s Sports Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Brian Moran on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF-OF Chris Taylor on a two-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Named Brian Schneider quality control coach. Announced the resignation of baseball operations adviser Jessica Mendoza.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed OF Hunter Pence to a one-year contract.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Marty Anderson.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed UT David Glaude.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Jeremy Orbik.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford $25,000 for verbally abusing game officials.
DENVER NUGGETS — Waived G Gerald Green.
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived F Phil Cofer. Signed G R.J Hunter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Jacques Cesaire assistant defensive line coach.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Joe Woods defensive coordinator.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Named Tom Hunkele director of sports medicine; Ted Rath director of sports performance; Jeremiah Washburn director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant; Connor Barwin special assistant to the general manager; and Brent Celek and Darren Sproles personnel consultants.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Kiefer Sherwood from San Diego (AHL). Reassigned RW Daniel Sprong to San Diego.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Re-signed M Jimmy McLaughlin.
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and F Josh Pérez have mutually agreed to part ways.
LA GALAXY — Appointed Phil Hayward director of performance and sport science.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Rob Kiernan.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Announced the retirment of F Jen Hoy.
UTAH ROYALS — Named Craig Harrington coach.
KANSAS CITY — Named Jessica Smith women’s soccer coach.
