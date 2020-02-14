Friday’s Sports Transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed 1B Yonder Alonso to a monor league contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.
MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).
UW-OSHKOSH — Announced women’s golf coach Liza Ruetten will retire at the end of the season.
