Friday’s Sports Transactions

February 14, 2020 3:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed 1B Yonder Alonso to a monor league contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).

COLLEGE

UW-OSHKOSH — Announced women’s golf coach Liza Ruetten will retire at the end of the season.

