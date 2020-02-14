Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with OF Domingo Santana on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Chris Speier quality control coach.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brooks Pounders and RHP Deck McGuire to minor league contracts.

Advertisement

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 1B Yonder Alonso on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Frankoff on a minor league contract..

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Tyler Jones to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded OF David Harris to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League for RHP John Hayes. Signed C/1B Richard Stock to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Colby Blueberg and OF/1B Nolan Meadows.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Acquired F Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick from the Chicago Sky for F Azura Stevens.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Brittney Griner to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Baltimore OL James Hurst for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Tony Jefferson.

BUFFALO BILLS — Will not renew the contract of chief administrative officer Dave Wheat.

HOUSTON TEXANS — FReleased CB Vernon Hargreaves III.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DB Kenny Ladler, CB Josh Norman, DE Chris Odom and WR Paul Richardson Jr.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Zach Bogosian on waivers.

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired coach Bruce Boudreau. Named Dean Evason interim coach.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Joey Keane from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

American Hockey League’s Board of Governors — Elected Scott Howson as president and chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2020.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Bradley Wright-Phillips.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D José Aja.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired D Winston Reid on loan from West Ham (EPL).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Damiano Pecile.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Erin McLeod.

COLLEGE

MINNESOTA — Agreed to a contract extension with women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen through the 2024 season.

RUTGERS — Announced women’s freshman basketball G Noga Peleg Pelc has left the team due to personal reasons.

UW-OSHKOSH — Announced women’s golf coach Liza Ruetten will retire at the end of the season.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.