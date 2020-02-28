Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

BOSTON RED SOX — Announced Jack McCormack assumed the role of Senior Director of Club Relations. Promoted Mike Regan to Director of Major League Operations. Promoted Mark Cacciatore to Director of Team Travel. Promoted Erin Mylett Cox to Executive Assistant/Manager of Staff Support. Promoted Edgar Barreto to Major League Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Anthony Cerundolo as Assistant Athletic Trainer. Transitioned Mike Roose to Coordinator of Athletic Performance. Kirby Retzer will serve as Minor League Rehab Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hired Michael Hernandez as Strength and Conditioning Coach for Single-A Greenville. Transitioned Ricky De Luna, Strength and Conditioning for Rookie-level Gulf Coast league. Hired Jharvyn Velazquez as Dominican Summer League athletic Trainer. Promoted Patrick McLaughlin to Coordinator of Minor League Operations. Hired Stephan Aluko as Assistan of Florida Baseball Operations. Promoted Greg Rybarczyk to Director, Education and Process Analysis. Hired Jimmy O’Donnell as Assistan Baseball Analytics. Hired Jake Bruml a assistant in amateur and professional scouting. Hired Dante Ricciardi as an area scout in North Florida. Hired Kirk Fredriksson as area scout in the Mid-Atlantic. Hired Lee Bryant as an area scout in South Texas and South Louisiana. Marcus Cuellar assumed the role of Coordinator of International Scouting. Hired Juan Carlos Calderon and Matias Laureano as Dominican Republec area scouts. Hired Cesar Morillo as Venezuela are scout. Hired Kyri Washington as professional scout.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Freddy Peralta on a five-year contract.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Isaiah Johnson and OL Shane Carpenter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Mikey Anderson from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Loaned F Joshua Ho-Sang to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).

American Hockey League

BOARD OF GOVENORS — Approved the purchase of San Antonio Rampage by the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as the relocation to Henderson, Nevada.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — signed D Patrick Griffin to a professional tryout.

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Griff Jeszka to an amateur tryout agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned M Rey Ortiz to Charlotte Independence for 2020 USL Championship season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Kacper Przybylko to a milti-yera contract extension.

ORLANDO PRIDE — M Joanna Fennema, formerly Boyles retired.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired M Janio Bikel via transfer from CSKA Sofia (First League).

